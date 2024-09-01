Richard Gere makes dapper red carpet appearance with lookalike son Homer and wife Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere proved once again that timeless elegance runs in the family as he attended the amfAR Gala Venezia 2024 alongside his lookalike son Homer and his glamorous wife Alejandra Silva.

The star-studded event, held on Sunday at the stunning Hangar Nicelli during the Venice Film Festival, saw the 75-year-old actor and his loved ones stepping out in style, effortlessly commanding attention on the red carpet.

Richard, known for his classic sense of style, looked every bit the Hollywood icon in a tailored black tuxedo, crisp white shirt, and a perfectly tied black bow tie.

By his side, his 24-year-old son Homer mirrored his father’s sophisticated look, donning an almost identical ensemble that highlighted their striking resemblance. The father-son duo’s sartorial choices were a testament to their shared good taste and undeniable bond.

But it was Alejandra, 41, who truly dazzled on the red carpet, stealing the spotlight in a stunning semi-sheer mesh gown adorned with intricate navy floral detailing.

© Daniele Venturelli Richard Gere and Homer James Jigme Gere look so much alike!

The ethereal dress, which elegantly showcased her figure, perfectly complemented the evening’s glamorous atmosphere. Alejandra, who has been married to Richard since 2018, exuded confidence and grace as she posed with her husband and stepson, making them one of the most photographed families of the night.

The amfAR Gala, known for its dedication to raising funds for AIDS research, was presented by the Red Sea International Film Festival and drew a crowd of cinema’s elite.

© Pascal Le Segretain Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere and Homer stun at The Venice Film Festival

Richard, who has enjoyed a career spanning over five decades, continues to be a regular at such high-profile events, often accompanied by Alejandra, who herself is no stranger to the spotlight. The couple’s love story, which began in 2016, has been one of Hollywood’s most heartwarming, culminating in a fairy-tale wedding just two years later.

Together, Richard and Alejandra have two young sons, Alexander, five, and James, four, who were not in attendance at the gala.

Richard is also a proud father to Homer, whom he shares with his ex-wife, model and actress Carey Lowell.

© Pascal Le Segretain The Gere family made a handsome apperance

Richard and Carey were married in 2002 and welcomed Homer the same year, naming him after his grandfathers as well as giving him the Tibetan middle name "Jigme." Although the couple separated in 2013 after 11 years of marriage, Richard’s bond with Homer has remained strong, with father and son often seen together at various events.

As the family posed for photographers at the amfAR Gala, it was clear that their affection for one another is as strong as ever.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Honoree Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend the amfAR Gala Venezia 2024

Richard and Alejandra, who have been vocal about their deep connection, looked more in love than ever as they shared smiles and exchanged loving glances throughout the evening.

The gala appearance comes at an exciting time for the Gere family, who are preparing for a significant life change this autumn.

Richard and Alejandra are set to relocate to Spain with their sons, a move that has been long in the making. The couple was spotted house-hunting in Madrid last year, and the decision to move closer to Alejandra’s roots has been met with much anticipation.

© Daniele Venturelli Homer James Jigme Gere and Richard Gere

"For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full-time outside of the United States," Richard shared in an interview with Vanity Fair.

The move, he explained, was inspired by a desire to embrace Alejandra’s family and traditions more fully. "Alejandra was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it's only fair that I give her at least another six years living in hers," he added.