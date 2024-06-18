Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne's transformation — her style evolution in photos

June 16 proved to be a big night for Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne, with the two winning Tony Awards as part of the team behind the Broadway musical The Outsiders.

The moment not only marked a significant career milestone for the 49-year-old Angelina, but also a big step into the spotlight for 15-year-old Vivienne.

The teen made her awards show red carpet debut with her mother, turning heads with their coordinated ensembles that showcased her own emerging sense of style.

Over the years, the youngest of Brad Pitt and Angelina's six children, with twin brother Knox, has become a quiet force when it comes to chic and sophisticated teenage style, helped in no small part by her fashion icon mom's influence, and those of her siblings.

Take a look below at Vivienne's evolving style, how her aesthetic has transformed over her time in the spotlight, and how she's setting herself apart from her famous siblings…

Vivienne's first notable appearance in the public eye was at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, attending the premiere of The Breadwinner with her mom and siblings. She began showing glimpses of her signature style at the time, being most comfortable in a matching tee with gray jeans and Converses.

2/ 8 © Getty Images "First They Killed My Father" premiere Just days later, she joined Angelina and her siblings once again at the premiere of First They Killed My Father in NYC, which her mom wrote, directed, and produced. She was styled out in a more formal version of her TIFF look, wearing a gray blazer with matching pants and a white button down, accessorizing like the rest of the family with yellow plumerias as brooches.

At a special screening of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind in 2019 in NYC, it was becoming apparent that Vivienne favored more traditionally masculine silhouettes and pieces. Wearing a black button down with navy blue slacks here, her style (to this day, in fact) most closely resembles that of her older sister Shiloh, both of whom contrast with older sister Zahara in that regard.

4/ 8 © Getty Images "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" premiere At the premiere events of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil later that year, she began incorporating more gender-neutral pieces into her red carpet looks. She wore jumpsuits with white undershirts, letting her hair down or styling them into braids, while her siblings opted for either shiny leather jackets and suit pieces (like Shiloh and Knox) or opulent dresses (like Zahara).

For the two major premieres of Marvel's Eternals in 2021 (in LA and then in London), Vivienne went all in on opting for dresses. However, she decided instead to wear the same off-white frock to both events, with the outfit featuring cap sleeves, a high waistline, and the opportunity to play around with accessories, as she switched out her white sneakers at the LA premiere for beige slip-ons in London.

6/ 8 © Getty Images "The Outsiders" opening night For the premiere of The Outsiders on Broadway this April, Vivienne came into her own and dressed to reflect the characters of S.E. Hinton's YA novel. She kept things simple and chic in a blue oversized jacket with matching pants, giving it the appearance of a workman's overalls or work suit, contrasting with her mom's gold gown and sweeping cape.

Last month, Vivienne joined her mom and Kristen Bell for opening night of Reefer Madness: The Musical, making her adoration for the performing arts as a theater student more prominent than ever. She wore a pair of black slacks with a blue button down and a black vest with gold accents, accessorizing with a pair of Converse sneakers and letting her brunette locks fall onto her shoulders.