Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne's transformation — her style evolution in photos
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne's transformation — her style evolution in photos

The 15-year-old is officially a Tony winner, thanks to The Outsiders

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

June 16 proved to be a big night for Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne, with the two winning Tony Awards as part of the team behind the Broadway musical The Outsiders.

The moment not only marked a significant career milestone for the 49-year-old Angelina, but also a big step into the spotlight for 15-year-old Vivienne.

The teen made her awards show red carpet debut with her mother, turning heads with their coordinated ensembles that showcased her own emerging sense of style.

Recommended videoYou may also likeAngelina Jolie opens up about children & personal transition

Over the years, the youngest of Brad Pitt and Angelina's six children, with twin brother Knox, has become a quiet force when it comes to chic and sophisticated teenage style, helped in no small part by her fashion icon mom's influence, and those of her siblings.

Take a look below at Vivienne's evolving style, how her aesthetic has transformed over her time in the spotlight, and how she's setting herself apart from her famous siblings…

1/8

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt attend "The Breadwinner" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Winter Garden Theatre on September 10, 2017 in Toronto, Canada© Getty Images

Toronto International Film Festival

Vivienne's first notable appearance in the public eye was at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, attending the premiere of The Breadwinner with her mom and siblings.

LATEST: Angelina Jolie reveals how daughter Vivienne opened up to her through experience that 'deeply' impacted them

She began showing glimpses of her signature style at the time, being most comfortable in a matching tee with gray jeans and Converses.

2/8

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt attends the "First They Killed My Father" New York premiere at DGA Theater on September 14, 2017 in New York City.© Getty Images

"First They Killed My Father" premiere

Just days later, she joined Angelina and her siblings once again at the premiere of First They Killed My Father in NYC, which her mom wrote, directed, and produced.

She was styled out in a more formal version of her TIFF look, wearing a gray blazer with matching pants and a white button down, accessorizing like the rest of the family with yellow plumerias as brooches.

3/8

Angelina Jolie with children Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt attend "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind" Special Screening at Crosby Street Hotel on February 25, 2019 in New York City.© Getty Images

"The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind" screening

At a special screening of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind in 2019 in NYC, it was becoming apparent that Vivienne favored more traditionally masculine silhouettes and pieces.

Wearing a black button down with navy blue slacks here, her style (to this day, in fact) most closely resembles that of her older sister Shiloh, both of whom contrast with older sister Zahara in that regard.

RELATED: Shiloh Pitt's ever-changing appearance — her transformation then-and-now

4/8

Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the European premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England.© Getty Images

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" premiere

At the premiere events of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil later that year, she began incorporating more gender-neutral pieces into her red carpet looks.

She wore jumpsuits with white undershirts, letting her hair down or styling them into braids, while her siblings opted for either shiny leather jackets and suit pieces (like Shiloh and Knox) or opulent dresses (like Zahara).

5/8

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

"Eternals" premiere

For the two major premieres of Marvel's Eternals in 2021 (in LA and then in London), Vivienne went all in on opting for dresses.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie shares revelation about recent rare appearance with her children with ex Brad Pitt

However, she decided instead to wear the same off-white frock to both events, with the outfit featuring cap sleeves, a high waistline, and the opportunity to play around with accessories, as she switched out her white sneakers at the LA premiere for beige slip-ons in London.

6/8

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Justin Levine and Angelina Jolie attend the opening night of "The Outsiders" at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on April 11, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

"The Outsiders" opening night

For the premiere of The Outsiders on Broadway this April, Vivienne came into her own and dressed to reflect the characters of S.E. Hinton's YA novel.

She kept things simple and chic in a blue oversized jacket with matching pants, giving it the appearance of a workman's overalls or work suit, contrasting with her mom's gold gown and sweeping cape.

7/8

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Kristen Bell attend the opening night performance of "Reefer Madness: The Musical"© Getty

"Reefer Madness: The Musical" opening night

Last month, Vivienne joined her mom and Kristen Bell for opening night of Reefer Madness: The Musical, making her adoration for the performing arts as a theater student more prominent than ever.

READ: Vivienne Jolie's evolving style is totally Angelina Jolie coded

She wore a pair of black slacks with a blue button down and a black vest with gold accents, accessorizing with a pair of Converse sneakers and letting her brunette locks fall onto her shoulders.

8/8

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt arrive at THE 77TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City, Sunday, June 16© Getty Images

The Tony Awards 2024 red carpet

At the Tonys, Vivienne paired perfectly with her mom, wearing a teal waistcoat and slacks with a matching bow tie atop a white button down. Angelina, meanwhile, wore a dramatic ruffled Atelier Versace gown in the same shade of teal, a show-stopping mother-daughter duo.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more