Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne's transformation — her style evolution in photos

Over the years, the youngest of Brad Pitt and Angelina's six children, with twin brother Knox, has become a quiet force when it comes to chic and sophisticated teenage style, helped in no small part by her fashion icon mom's influence, and those of her siblings.
Take a look below at Vivienne's evolving style, how her aesthetic has transformed over her time in the spotlight, and how she's setting herself apart from her famous siblings…
You may also like
1/8
Toronto International Film Festival
Vivienne's first notable appearance in the public eye was at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, attending the premiere of The Breadwinner with her mom and siblings.
She began showing glimpses of her signature style at the time, being most comfortable in a matching tee with gray jeans and Converses.
2/8
"First They Killed My Father" premiere
Just days later, she joined Angelina and her siblings once again at the premiere of First They Killed My Father in NYC, which her mom wrote, directed, and produced.
She was styled out in a more formal version of her TIFF look, wearing a gray blazer with matching pants and a white button down, accessorizing like the rest of the family with yellow plumerias as brooches.
3/8
"The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind" screening
At a special screening of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind in 2019 in NYC, it was becoming apparent that Vivienne favored more traditionally masculine silhouettes and pieces.
Wearing a black button down with navy blue slacks here, her style (to this day, in fact) most closely resembles that of her older sister Shiloh, both of whom contrast with older sister Zahara in that regard.
At the premiere events of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil later that year, she began incorporating more gender-neutral pieces into her red carpet looks.
She wore jumpsuits with white undershirts, letting her hair down or styling them into braids, while her siblings opted for either shiny leather jackets and suit pieces (like Shiloh and Knox) or opulent dresses (like Zahara).
5/8
"Eternals" premiere
For the two major premieres of Marvel's Eternals in 2021 (in LA and then in London), Vivienne went all in on opting for dresses.
However, she decided instead to wear the same off-white frock to both events, with the outfit featuring cap sleeves, a high waistline, and the opportunity to play around with accessories, as she switched out her white sneakers at the LA premiere for beige slip-ons in London.
She wore a pair of black slacks with a blue button down and a black vest with gold accents, accessorizing with a pair of Converse sneakers and letting her brunette locks fall onto her shoulders.
8/8
The Tony Awards 2024 red carpet
At the Tonys, Vivienne paired perfectly with her mom, wearing a teal waistcoat and slacks with a matching bow tie atop a white button down. Angelina, meanwhile, wore a dramatic ruffled Atelier Versace gown in the same shade of teal, a show-stopping mother-daughter duo.