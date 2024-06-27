Naomi Watts and her mini-me Kai Schreiber stun at Balenciaga fashion show in Paris

Naomi Watts’s youngest child, Kai Schreiber, is the spitting image of her as the pair attend the Balenciaga fall 2024 couture show in Paris this week.

Kai and Naomi opted for opposing monochrome outfits for the show, but that did nothing to dull the resemblance between the two.

The Mulholland Drive actress stepped out in a chic white skirt suit with dramatic shoulders, complete with white gloves, a black handbag, black pointed heels and black sunglasses. Her signature blonde hair was styled in a wavy bob à la Grace Kelly, and she wore pearl-drop earrings to round out the look.

Kai, who Naomi shares with Spotlight actor and ex-partner Liev Schreiber, looked grown up in an all-black outfit, contrasting with their mom’s look. The 15-year-old wore a sheer black lace top, a black bra, and a long black skirt.

They accessorized with black pointed pumps, a black handbag like their mom, and cool black sunglasses. To round out the look, the teen wore dangly knotted earrings and pulled their long blonde hair into a sleek low ponytail.

This appearance wasn’t the first time that Kai had shown interest in the fashion world; the mother-child-duo also attended the Dior pre-fall show in New York in April this year.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Naomi Watts and Kai Schreiber attend the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show

While Naomi opted for her signature white frock and blonde bob at Dior, paired with black platform heels and gold jewelry, her youngest wore a matching flower and butterfly print skirt and long-sleeve top with their blonde locks flowing and black pointed heels.

While Kai stands slightly taller than their mom, it’s obvious that they take after their mother in looks: the beautiful blonde hair, the matching blue eyes and the elegant features are staples in the Watts-Schreiber family, it seems.

© Arnold Jerocki Kai Schreiber looks so much like her mother Naomi Watts

Naomi shares two children with Liev, with Kai being the youngest. Their other child, Sasha, was born in 2007 and is a vocal environmental activist.

Naomi shared her pride in her son for marching in the global School Strike for Climate marches, spearheaded by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. In a post shared to Instagram in 2019, she wrote, “I’m proud of my boy for taking a stand with his classmates today, using their voices, and demanding a better future for themselves and their children…A lot of little voices will be heard when they shout together!”

© Neil Mockford Naomi Watts and Kai Schreiber twin in stunning outfits

Looks are not the only thing the kids have in common with their mom; the actress told Net-A-Porter in 2019 that both of her children wanted to follow the performing arts path and were interested in pursuing acting. “It seems they’ve got the bug,” Naomi said about their passion.

The two children are close with their parents, despite Naomi and Liev’s split in 2016 after 11 years together. In her Net-A-Porter interview, the 55-year-old shared that the pair managed to co-parent effortlessly. “We’re doing things very differently. I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound,” she said.

© Getty Kai and Naomi were dressed in head-to-to Dior

“We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other, and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

Naomi married Almost Famous actor Billy Crudup in 2023, and the couple often come together with Liev and his wife, Taylor Neisen, to celebrate Sasha and Kai’s achievements.