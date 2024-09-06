Pax Jolie Pitt grabs lunch with mom Angelina with bright purple cast after terrifying e-bike accident

Pax Jolie-Pitt has been pictured for the first time with mom Angelina Jolie after he was involved in a terrifying incident in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old crashed his e-bike into a car during rush hour in late July, leaving him with head injuries that saw him rushed to the hospital. He told paramedics at the scene he had head and hip pain – he was not wearing a helmet – and he was taken to hospital for observation before being confirmed as stable.

Now, five weeks later, Pax appears to be doing well, with a bright purple cast on his right arm after an apparent break. He joined mom Angelina in Beverly Hills for lunch, wearing black cargo pants and a military-style jacket, with a bucket hat which had the word "miracle" embroidered on it.

© Backgrid Pax is seen for the first time grabbing lunch with Angelina after his e-bike accident in Beverly Hills

Angelina and her son Pax spent about an hour inside the restaurant, with mom-of-six Angelina, who recently returned to LA from Venice, Italy, wearing a beige top with matching wide leg pants and cardigan.

Pax is often seen riding his bike around Los Angeles without protective headgear; in California, helmet requirements differ based on the class of the e-bike and the age of the rider although helmets are always encouraged to reduce risk of injury.

© Getty Images Pax and Angelina in 2023

He has been working as a production assistant on various shoots, including on the set of the Salma Hayek-starrer and Angelina-directorial feature Without Blood (which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival) with his older brother Maddox.

He is also a budding photographer, and took behind-the-scenes pictures of his mom on the set of Maria, as she received direction from director Pablo Larrain.

© Getty Images Angelina with her six children in 2019

Her eldest son Maddox is also in the industry after graduating from Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, while daughters Zahara is sophomore at Spelman College, and 18-year-old Shiloh is focusing on her dance skills.

Youngest daughter Vivienne is also just as much a part of the entertainment industry, working with her mom as a production assistant on the Broadway hit The Outsiders.

Vivienne's twin brother Knox, however, has remained out of the spotlight.

© Kevin Mazur Vivienne worked as a production assistant for The Outsiders

Mom Angelina has stayed home with her children during the past few formative years, telling press during her time in Venice that she felt compelled to be there for her family, after her years-long divorce battle with Brad Pitt.

Maria is Angelina's first film role since 2021's Eternals.

"I've needed to be home more with my family these last few years," she told reporters. "And in that time, I've become maybe more grateful to have the opportunity to just be an artist and play and be among all of you, to just be in this creative world that we are all fortunate to be in some way a part of. So I'm happy to be here, and I'm grateful."

