Louise Redknapp stuns in racy lace mini dress and designer heels

Singer Louise Redknapp looked flawless at the weekend as she modelled a lingerie-inspired look complete with designer heels.

Pictures shared to the star's Instagram account showed Louise posing up a storm in a swanky tiled bathroom featuring a roll-top bath and a marble-clad sink.

© Shutterstock The singer loves a lace look

For the stylish photoshoot, Louise, 49, rocked a silk slip dress in white complete with black lace detailing around the bust. She elevated her ensemble with a razor-sharp Burberry blazer and a pair of glossy black slingback heels from Yves Saint Laurent.

As for hair and makeup, the mother-of-two wore her honeyed tresses in a poker straight style and highlighted her features with sculpting bronzer and earthy eyeshadow. A slick of nude lipstick ramped up the glamour while radiant highlighter accentuated her cheekbones.

"Shoes, lace and a whole lot of grace. Hope you've all had a wonderful weekend," Louise penned in her caption.

Fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with heartfelt compliments. "That's the next album cover right there!!" wrote one, while a second added: "Just plain WOW" and a third gushed: "Absolutely beautiful Louise."

Louise's enviable physique can be attributed to her disciplined workout routine.

© Instagram The singer incorporates refomer Pilates into her fitness regime

The 'Light of My Life' hitmaker enjoys a variety of exercises and sports including Pilates. During a chat with HELLO! in 2022, Louise spoke about her love for the mind-body exercise, saying: "I love pilates on the tower or the Reformer just because it's quick and it feels like a proper workout.

"One of my best friends is a pilates instructor so I get through the whole hour. I think that's why I love it so much because I just lie there, my legs in straps doing an exercise and we're chatting away so it's lovely, just a nice thing to go and do."

© Instagram The star prefers Pilates over gym time

While Louise is a huge advocate for Pilates, she's not a self-confessed "gym bunny". In conversation with Women's Health, the singer explained: "Fitness has always been a huge part of my life but I've never really been a gym bunny."

She continued: "I'm one of those people – if I plan a gym session and then a friend rings to meet me for dinner and drinks, I'll definitely choose the latter."

Louise's family life

© Instagram Louise with her two sons Charley and Beau

The star shares two children - sons Charley and Beau - with her ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp. The former couple split in 2017 after 21 years together, with Jamie going on to find love with Swedish model Frida, and Louise finding love with new beau, Drew Michael.

Find out more in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Everything we know about Louise Redknapp's boyfriend Drew

Louise and Drew were first linked in September last year, after Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday celebrations at The Groucho Club in central London. The loved-up pair have since enjoyed numerous trips together, as well as wholesome family get-togethers with Louise's two sons.