Louise Redknapp works up a sweat in ab-baring gym kit during Greek getaway

Singer Louise Redknapp worked up a sweat on Thursday during her luxe getaway to sunny Kefalonia.



Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-two shared a glimpse of her workout and uploaded a video of herself using a spin bike. For the sporty occasion, the Angel of Mine hitmaker rocked a cobalt blue sports bra from Nike which she teamed with a pair of skintight black leggings.

© Instagram Louise looked flawless as she worked up a sweat

She wore her honeyed blonde tresses in a half-up, half-down style and accessorised with delicate necklaces and a pair of celestial drop earrings. Towards the end of the clip, Louise, 49, swivelled the camera to capture the incredible gym at the swanky F Zeen hotel.

Constructed from natural materials, the hotel's outdoor gym is nestled among a jungle of verdant plants and boasts breathtaking views across the sparkling Ionian Sea. In her update, Louise also shared a joyous video of herself posing for a mirror selfie in front of the weights section. In her caption she proudly wrote: "Done!!!! @fzeen_kefalonia."

© Instagram The singer jetted off to Kefalonia

Louise has previously spoken about how she maintains her physique and revealed her passion for cycling and Pilates. During a chat with HELLO! magazine in 2022, the star said: "The gym is not at the front of my priorities. I’m not a big gym bunny."

Musing on her passion for Peloton workouts, she continued: "If I've got a night in, I get on the Peloton, bike ride, do a few sit ups, then I'm done. I watch Love Island on the Bike!"

She went on to say: "I love Pilates on the tower or the reformer just because it's quick and feels like a proper workout. One of my best friends is a Pilates instructor.

"I think that's why I love it so much because I just lie there, my legs in straps doing an exercise and we're chatting away so it's lovely, just a nice thing to go and do."

Louise's trip comes after she paid tribute to her youngest son Beau, 15, after it was announced that he’d been signed for football club Brentford F.C. Beau appears to be following in his relative’s sporty footsteps. His famous father Jamie played for AFC Bournemouth, Southampton, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, while his grandfather Harry made an appearance for Brentford back in 1976 and managed several football clubs.

The singer congratulated her son on social media and shared a heartwarming image in which Louise’s eldest son Charley, 19, could be seen proudly supporting Beau.

© Instagram Louise shares two sons with her ex Jamie

In her caption, Louise commented: "Beyond proud of my Beau Beau @beau_redknapp the hard work pays off! Congratulations on signing to @brentfordfc. I love you so much xxx."

Louise shares Charley and Beau with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp. The sports pundit was married to the former Eternal singer for 19 years before they divorced in December 2017.

© Instagram Jamie and Frida welcomed Raphael in 2021

Jamie went on to find love with Swedish model Frida, 39. The couple welcomed their son Raphael in November 2021, just a month after tying the knot.

Louise, meanwhile, appears smitten with her boyfriend, Drew Michael. The couple, who were first linked in September last year, have enjoyed a number of milestones together including glitzy red-carpet events and romantic holidays.