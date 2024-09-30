Louise Redknapp is a sultry siren in strapless top and leg-lengthening trousers

Singer Louise Redknapp resembled a sultry siren on Saturday as she stepped out to enjoy a glamorous evening in London.
In pictures shared to Instagram, the stylish mother-of-two looked so sophisticated dressed in a chic black off-the-shoulder top which she wore tucked into a pair of leg-lengthening trousers from The Frankie Shop.
Louise, 49, teamed her block colour ensemble with a pair of monochromatic heels from French designer, Yves Saint Laurent. She accessorised with a silk scarf from Stella McCartney and rounded off her polished look with a pair of twisted gold hoop earrings.
As for hair and makeup, the 'Angel of Mine' hitmaker wore her honeyed blonde tresses in a glossy centre part, and highlighted her sculpted features with radiant bronzer and smokey burnt umber eyeshadow.
"Saturday night out and a little visit to the gorgeous @henrystownhouse," the star wrote in her caption.
In the comments section, Louise's fans and friends were quick to wax lyrical about her sartorial prowess.
Impressed by her glam get-up, one follower noted: "Absolutely gorgeous Louise," while a second remarked: "Lou, wow, you look absolutely divine! Hope you had a good night," and a third added: "Wow louise those shoes."
Louise's fitness routine
The star, who shares two children with her ex Jamie Redknapp, maintains her enviable physique with a disciplined workout routine.
In particular, Louise is a huge advocate for pilates. During an exclusive chat with HELLO! In 2022, she shared: "I love pilates on the tower or the Reformer just because it's quick and it feels like a proper workout. One of my best friends is a pilates instructor so I get through the whole hour.
"I think that's why I love it so much because I just lie there, my legs in straps doing an exercise and we're chatting away so it's lovely, just a nice thing to go and do."
Despite staying in shape, Louise previously told Women's Health that fitness isn't one of her lifelong passions. "Fitness has always been a huge part of my life but I've never really been a gym bunny," she explained.
"I'm one of those people – if I plan a gym session and then a friend rings to meet me for dinner and drinks, I'll definitely choose the latter."
Of her dancing experience, she added: "Obviously, I have always been into dance and I have been lucky enough to have personal trainers over the years, so I'll try to do some sort of work out three times a week."