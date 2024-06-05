Jamie Redknapp's intimate family moments with towering teenage sons

Jamie Redknapp and his second wife Frida Redknapp often share photos of their toddler Raphael, but the footballer's eldest two sons are more private.

Before marrying the model, Sky Sports pundit Jamie, 50, was married to his ex-wife Louise Redknapp from 1998 to 2018, during which time they welcomed sons Charley, 19, and Beau, 15. They continued to co-parent their sons following their split, which he said "worked out really well" as they divided homeschooling duties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

© Getty Jamie and Louise welcomed two sons before they got divorced in 2018

Jamie's blended family with his wife Frida – whom he married in October 2021 – also includes her four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie, and their shared son Raphael.

Now, with his eldest Charley at university in Arizona, Jamie's photos with his teenage kids have become fewer and farther between. While many have noted the father-son similarities between Jamie, Charley and Beau, he clarified that they are not necessarily following in his footsteps with their career.

© Instagram Jamie and Frida share son Raphael

In a candid interview with Project Footballer in 2021, Jamie admitted he "regrets" pressuring Charley to take an interest in football as a child. Jamie said: "My 17-year-old, I probably pushed him too much and I probably ended up pushing him away from football because I was so desperate for him to do it.

"I’d be like, 'Come out in the garden. Let’s go do something', and he’d go, 'I don’t really want to dad'. I’d reply, 'Why? Why don’t you want to come out and play football?'. But why should he? Just because I played football, it doesn’t make it right for him."

Take a look at some of the most memorable family photos of Jamie and his sons, who have grown tall enough to tower over him…

1/ 10 © Instagram Proud dad Charley was already a few inches taller than Jamie in 2021 when he was pictured in a birthday tribute - and Jamie even acknowledged it in his message! "Happy birthday Charley. Have the best year mate. So proud of the man you’re becoming. Keep working hard, keep smiling and please keep making me laugh. And yes I think you’re finally taller than me. Love you big man. Your Dad xx."

2/ 10 © Instagram Football bonding Even though his sons may not be pursuing a career in football, doesn't mean that they can't enjoy a trip to watch a match with their famous father. "Champions League with the boys," Jamie wrote next to a snap of the trio in the stands. Jamie and Beau looked relaxed in matching white T-shirts, while brothers Beau and Charley modelled near-identical unruly blonde hair.

3/ 10 © Instagram Beach boys A boys' trip isn't complete without a photo in the pool – with matching swim shorts, of course!

4/ 10 © Instagram Best men Jamie turned to his boys to be his best men when he married his second wife Frida. Dressed to the nines for the special occasion, Jamie and Beau wore dapper black suits, white shirts and black ties, while Charley chose a grey suit with a patterned tie.

5/ 10 © Instagram Weekend away Jamie and his second oldest son were pictured striking the same pose as they enjoyed dinner on a weekend away in Manchester. Like father like son!

6/ 10 © Instagram Birthday tribute Back in 2022, Jamie marked his son's birthday by posting a carousel of photos alongside the message: "Happy 14th birthday Beau. So proud of you. Keep working hard at everything you do. I love you so much. Have the best day. Dad." The post showed the sun spending time together at the beach, taking a selfie in the car and sharing a special moment at Jamie's wedding.

7/ 10 © Instagram Family dinner After enjoying a brisk swim in the ocean in January, the family gathered for a hearty dinner in the pub. While Jamie, Beau and the rest of the clan wore matching black jumpers, it appears as though Charley didn't get the memo in his grey knit.

8/ 10 © Instagram Family likeness Beau was his father's double during a football outing in 2022. They sported the same smile and blue eyes, while Charley towered over them both.

9/ 10 © Instagram Matching hair Beau dressed down his suit trousers with a hoodie as he attended a wedding with Jamie. Despite his more casual attire, he rocked the same side part and swept back hair as his father.

10/ 10 © Instagram Full squad The whole family gathered for a rare photo back in 2019. Jamie's parents Harry and Sandra Redknapp smiled alongside Jamie and his lookalike sons for a sporty day out on the football field.

