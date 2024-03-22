Leather-clad Louise Redknapp makes stylish red carpet debut with boyfriend Drew Michael

Louise Redknapp appeared very smitten as she made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend Drew Michael on Thursday night.

Arriving for the Sister Act gala night at The Dominion Theatre, the couple - who went public with their relationship in September - looked happy and relaxed while posing for pictures together.

© Getty Louise Redknapp and her boyfriend Drew Michael made their red carpet debut at the Sister Act: The Musical gala night

Louise, 49, was dressed typically stylish in a green leather jacket and a pair of slim-fit black trousers, which she accessorised with statement gold hoops, chic heels and a black crossbody bag.

Her handsome beau looked suave in a greyish-blue polo top and black suede jacket, which he teamed with black leather brogues.

On the night, they were in good accompany as other guests included Dame Kelly Holmes, Dr Ranj and Loose Women panellists Brenda Edwards and Linda Robson.

© Getty Th couple also headed to the afterparty at 100 Wardour St

Meanwhile, there was also a mini Gavin and Stacey reunion as James Corden, Alison Peakman and Rob Brydon all arrived to show their support to their close friend Ruth Jones.

The star-studded night marks the first time Louise and Drew posed on the red carpet together. The mum-of-two later took to Instagram to praise Beverley Knight's performance, writing: "She's Fabulous, Baby! @beverleyknight. I adore seeing this superstar shine!

"Bev and the entire cast were absolutely incredible in @sisteractsocial last night at the Dominion Theatre! Loved seeing the show again and love all the music and songs in this production, such a feel good show make sure you all go and see it xxx."

The singer – who was previously married to Jamie Redknapp - made her relationship with boyfriend Drew 'Instagram official' back in November after going public with the romance just months prior.

While not much is known about Louise's new flame, he is said to be a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company. The former Strictly star was previously married to former footballer Jamie for 20 years before their divorce in 2017.

Despite her split from Jamie, the former couple are continuing to co-parent their two sons, Charley, 19, and 15-year-old Beau. Jamie, meanwhile, is also a doting dad to son Raphael whom he shares with his wife, Frida.

A few days after going public with the romance, a smiley Louise told The Mirror: "It's so difficult with your personal life... It's all good." She then admitted there was nothing left to say as "everything about it has already been written".

Louise also gushed about her new romance on Loose Women, revealing how chuffed she is to find someone who makes her so content. When asked about Drew, the singer simply shared: "I'm very happy, he's great, lovely, it's really nice."