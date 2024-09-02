Louise Redknapp turns up the heat in bronzed bikini photo

Singer Louise Redknapp resembled a Grecian goddess at the weekend as she soaked up the sunshine in Kefalonia.



In a snapshot shared to her Instagram Stories, the glamorous This Morning fashion correspondent, 49, could be seen rocking a striking black-and-white bikini which she teamed with a chic black shirt and matching black sunglasses.

Louise donned a striking bikini during her Greek getaway

For a touch of sparkle, the mother-of-two elevated her beach-ready outfit with a gem-encrusted gold chain necklace and a pair of star drop earrings. She wore her honeyed blonde tresses in a playful ponytail and appeared to go makeup-free for a natural bronzed look.

Alongside her update, she penned: "Anyone else like to match their bikini with their coffee cup."

Elsewhere, Louise shared a breathtaking picture of the Greek island bathed in glorious sunshine. The rocky beach resembled a slice of paradise complete with crystal-clear waters and a bobbing boat.

"Kefalonia is such a beautiful place," she noted alongside her snapshot.

The star travelled to the Greek island of Kefalonia

This isn't the first time Louise has sparked envy with her holiday wardrobe. Earlier in the week, the pop star cemented her status as a veritable style icon when she debuted an It-Girl-approved ensemble.

Embracing one of this summer's hottest trends, Louise donned a cream maxi crochet skirt and paired it with a Toteme oversized shirt in white, a large raffia tote bag, strappy leather sandals, Celine sunglasses and a tropical green bikini.

The singer always looks flawless

Louise has previously spoken about how she maintains her physique and revealed her passion for cycling and Pilates. During a chat with HELLO! magazine in 2022, the star said: "The gym is not at the front of my priorities. I’m not a big gym bunny."

Musing on her passion for Peloton workouts, she continued: "If I've got a night in, I get on the Peloton, bike ride, do a few sit ups, then I'm done. I watch Love Island on the Bike!"

The singer incorporates refomer Pilates into her fitness regime

She continued: "I love Pilates on the tower or the reformer just because it's quick and feels like a proper workout. One of my best friends is a Pilates instructor.

"I think that's why I love it so much because I just lie there, my legs in straps doing an exercise and we're chatting away so it's lovely, just a nice thing to go and do."

Louise's new milestone

When Louise isn't holidaying in style, she relishes spending quality time with her boyfriend, Drew Michael.

Louise and her boyfriend Drew have been going from strength to strength

The pair were first linked in September last year, after Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday celebrations at The Groucho Club in London. They went Instagram official in November, before making their red carpet debut in March this year.

Prior to finding love with Drew, Louise was married to former footballer Jamie Redknapp. The former couple share two children together: Charley, 20, and Beau, 15.