Demi Moore, 61, totally transforms appearance with tumbling waist-length-ponytail

Demi Moore has more than earned her stripes as a fashion icon, having been one of Hollywood's muses ever since she emerged on the scene as a 1980s movie star.

On Tuesday, as she celebrated her latest body horror movie arriving at theatres, Demi looked better than ever in knee-high boots and a billowing cape dress to attend a special screening in New York City.

Looking phenomenal in a Celine dress, Roger Vivier buckled boots and elegant gold jewellery, it was the star's tumbling raven hair that truly stole the show. Demi's cascading jet black locks were swept into a high, swishing ponytail, totally transforming her look as she ditched her signature straight-and-down hairstyle.

The mother-of-three, who shares daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, elevated her natural beauty with a glowy beauty look consisting of inky black lashes, a rosy blush and soft pink lip.

At 61, Demi is truly in her Rapunzel era as her now waist-length hair continues to grow.

© Instagram The Hollywood actress swept her hair into a high ponytail for the occasion

"I've done everything to my hair. I've shaved it. I've dyed it. I've had a bob. When I'm not working, I try to do as little to it as possible," she formerly told PEOPLE. "It's stressful even having someone touch it. If I don't have anywhere to go, I don't put heat on it—I just try to let it do its own thing. And I don't wash it too often."

Revealing how she keeps her hair looking so luscious and healthy, Demi said she gets regular tiny trims or "dustings" to keep her hair looking its healthiest.

"The rest comes from the inside out. You have to eat well, all those things," she added.

Demi's private life

While the Ghost actress career appears to be ever evolving, life behind closed doors is undeniably difficult for the star and her daughters, who are faced with their father Bruce's declining health.

© Getty Demi Moore shares a close relationship with her daughters

Demi, who still shares a close relationship with her ex-husband, opened up about his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) during an acceptance speech for the Career Achievement in Acting Award at the Hamptons International Film Festival over the weekend.

She confessed the Die Hard actor is currently "stable" amid his FTD battle, and the family are learning to accept the diagnosis and Bruce's future.

© Getty Images Bruce has been given a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia

"You know, I've said this before," Demi said. "The disease is what the disease is. I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is. But for where he's at, he is stable."

She said she visited him "two days ago," when she brought her granddaughter, Louetta — Rumer Willis' daughter — to see him.