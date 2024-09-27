Demi Moore takes new look to the extreme in latest red carpet appearance

Demi Moore has been serving up one jaw-dropping look after another while promoting her new movie, The Substance.

The 61-year-old has made several red carpet appearances in figure-hugging dresses that showcase her incredible physique – but she opted for a different approach earlier this week.

The actress attended the BFI Presents 'The Substance' screening and Q&A at BFI Southbank in London and she turned heads for a completely different reason.

Instead of her usual attire, Demi matched the vibes of the laid-back event in a more casual look, but it was no less impressive.

Demi went to the extreme and rocked an incredibly voluminous pair of orange balloon cargo pants boasting scattered zips and side pockets.

She teamed the standout piece with a white silk shirt, an oversized navy blazer, and beaded boots.

© Getty Images Demi looked great in her balloon cargo pants

Her raven locks were worn down and straight in a center parting, and she added a pair of large glasses.

Never one to venture far without her beloved pet pooch, Demi was joined by her three-year-old long-haired chihuahua, Pilaf, who she carried under her arm.

Demi loves her dog and recently admitted that Pilaf has become her "travel mate".

© Getty Images Demi's beloved dog was her date to the event

"She's like my little friend, my partner, my little travel mate," she told the Daily Mail in June.

"And she's just a joy. I usually have her in a little sling. We go everywhere together. She's been to the French Open and the Louvre. She's been to Broadway shows."

Demi added: "She recently saw Tom Holland in Romeo & Juliet in London. She was quite moved. She thought the performance was extraordinary, as it was."

© Getty Images Demi took part in a special Q&A for The Substance

Demi's latest project tells the story of Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading celebrity deemed to be past her prime by a vicious TV executive, who decides to use a black-market drug – a cell-replicating substance – that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself.

The film delves deep into the lengths people will go to recapture their youth and the violence they inflict upon themselves in the process.

The complex and demanding role resulted in Demi losing 20 pounds after contracting shingles.

© Getty Images Demi takes Pilaf everywhere with her

In an interview with the L.A. Times, she spoke of the physical and emotional ramifications of the challenging role.

"To give you an idea of the intensity, my first week that I actually had off, where it was just Margaret [Qualley] working, I got shingles," she shared candidly.

The diagnosis was a shock to her and stood as a reminder of the toll that such an intense role can take on the body and mind.



© Instagram Demi stars in The Substance

"And I then lost, like, 20 pounds," she added, highlighting just how taxing the process was.

Despite the hardships, Demi knew that this was the kind of project where you had to give everything. "You have to walk away feeling that you put it all on the table," she explained. "It called for it and it’s what you want to bring to it."