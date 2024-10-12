Rihanna highlights her curves in lacy lingerie in head-turning new appearance

Rihanna had all eyes on her when she attended the Savage X Fenty Celebration of Lavish Lace Debut at Nordstrom Century City in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 36-year-old – who announced the Lavish Lace collection in September – looked sensational as she rocked lacy lingerie to the event.

Rihanna highlighted her curves in a dark green corset slip that exposed her toned legs, which were covered with nude-colored lace tights from the Savage x Diesel line.

Upping the glam, the singer wore an almost floor-length brown and red coat that featured fur detailing and hung off one shoulder to expose her décolletage.

Her dark hair was worn in a side-parting and styled in waves, while her makeup was a soft glam with nude glossy lips.

Speaking about the collection at the event, Rihanna told People: "Lavish Lace was actually designed to be a part of your everyday life.

© Getty Images Rihanna looked gorgeous in her corset slip and lace tights

"Lace has always been such a rigid fabric and something that women have loved forever. But always relate to special moments and always moments that are meant to be seen and on display."

She added: "And I wanted to incorporate lace and make it cozy, make it something for every day, make it something that's for you, whether you want it to be seen or is under your jeans, T-shirts, whatever."

© Getty Images Rihanna's legs looked never-ending

Expressing the beauty of lingerie, the Umbrella singer said: "Lingerie to me should be worn anyway and anywhere that you want.

"Whether you want it to be seen on display outside of T-shirts, inside a jacket falling off, or just to be cozy or just to have a little support."

© Getty Images Rihanna wore an oversized coat with her lingerie

She added: "It's the small things. Take my makeup off at night. These are just little things that mean a lot. It feels like self-care, and it feels good."

Addressing her own style as a mom of two sons, RZA, two, and Riot, one, Rihanna explained: "Anything that's cozy, anything that's stretchy, anything that's easy to bend down and pick my kids up in. Those are the things I look for.

© Getty Images Savage X Fenty has launched at Nordstrom

"Things that don't scratch me, don't scratch them. We've got a lot of work to do in a day of a life of a mom."

Rihanna shares her sons with her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, who recently gushed about their relationship and called her a "great mother".

© Getty Images Rihanna announced her Lavish Lace collection in September

"[The relationship] is going great," he told Billboard. "I don't think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she's very understanding of that.

"And when the schedule's freed up, that's when you get to spend [the] most time together. It's all understanding and compatibility."

© Instagram Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their boys

Speaking about their relationship, Rihanna previously said: "We've known each other for a long time. I've seen him in relationships. He's seen me in relationships. We've seen each other outside of relationships.

"We knew what we're capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other's lives," she continued. "We can make or break each other's hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution."