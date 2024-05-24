Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Demi Moore's age-defying appearance at 61 - a plastic surgeon weighs in
Digital Cover healthandbeauty

Demi Moore's ageless glow at 61 - star's secrets revealed

The Hollywood actress looks phenomenal as she ages in the spotlight

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
At 61, Demi Moore looks just as radiant and youthful as she did in her twenties - and it’s not just down to her physical appearance.

The Hollywood muse has proven that age is just a number as she continues to command attention on the front row of Fashion Week at star-studded premieres and most recently, on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival.

The mother-of-three, who shares Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, appears to be at the peak of her fashion era thanks to her stylist Brad Goreski. But what about her physical appearance?

With her tumbling hip-length hair, icon fashion status, and age-defying glow, HELLO! turned to plastic surgeon Dr Mark Solomos, star of Channel 4’s 10 Years Younger, to discover exactly how the Ghost actress keeps up her flawless appearance.

Demi Moore’s ageless glow through the years

Demi Moore attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Demi Moore has an enviable glow and radiant complexion

According to Dr Solomos, Demi has seemingly had plastic procedures done to look as incredible as she does at 61.

"I believe she has started quite young, with good results and kept on top of things with minor interventions," he explains.

Demi Moore may have undergone cosmetic procedures to achieve her radiant glow at 61© Getty
Demi Moore looks just as good at 61 as she did in her younger years

Dr Solomos suggests that Demi has invested in anti-aging procedures to enhance her natural beauty. 

"She is lucky to be blessed with incredible bone structure, and she seems to have had a lip lift, as we can see her top lip is shorter than in previous photographs.”

demi moore in black and white sequin dress© Getty
Dr Solomos said its possible Demi has tried Hollywood's most popular treatment, laser resurfacing

The plastic surgeon suggested it’s possible she has had a face and neck lift or laser resurfacing. "And definitely some radio frequency," he concludes.

Resurfacing is a popular anti-ageing procedure in Hollywood. It works by destroying the first layer of the skin, allowing it to regenerate with less fine lines and wrinkles, no irregularities and more uniform pigmentation.

Demi Moore attends the Max Mara Resort 2024 Collection Fashion Show on June 11, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden© Getty
The star's transformation has been subtle and natural

"She’s certainly had some Botox around the eyes, and a possible lid lift, but these are very subtle," explains Dr Solomos.

"The only area which appears overdone is her cheeks, they look a bit too big, with either fillers or fat transfer, for the proportions of her face."

Demi Moore with Pilaf the dog attends the "The Substance" Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2024 in Cannes, France. © Getty
Demi is in her fashion prime at 61

There’s no denying that if Demi has had the procedures Dr Solomos suggests, they have been performed with expertise and precision - leaving the star with a natural and nourished complexion that complements her age. 

While plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures can be an easy solution for aesthetic changes in our face and body, Dr Solomos is an advocate for a health-focused approach first.

"Nothing beats healthy living with a balanced diet and exercise, good skincare routine, no smoking and sunbathing in moderation," he says.

