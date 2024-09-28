Demi Moore highlights tiny waist in figure-hugging dress for gorgeous new appearance

Demi Moore always looks on point whether she's rocking a figure-hugging dress or an understated look – but when it comes to her red carpet appearances, she always ups the ante.

The 61-year-old looked sensational on Friday at the star-studded Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP 20th Anniversary Love-In Gala in Beverly Hills.

MindUp is an initiative created by The Goldie Hawn Foundation and is described as a "preventative mental health program [that] has equipped students, educators and families with mental fitness tools that build greater emotional literacy and improve resilience to face challenges with optimism, strength and compassion."

Demi was joined by several other stars at the event including Goldie and her longtime partner Kurt Russell, her children Kate and Oliver Hudson, Melanie Griffith, and more.

Demi showcased her trim physique in a floor-length, black velvet gown that hugged her figure and highlighted her tiny waist.

The simple but elegant ensemble featured capped sleeves and coral satin fabric around the neck.

© Getty Images Demi looked gorgeous in her floor-length velvet dress

To complete her look, Demi added pointed-toe black heels and accessorized with a matching clutch bag, sparkling, silver earrings, and a gold bracelet.

Demi has been a regular on red carpets lately as she continues to promote her new movie, The Substance.

© Getty Images Demi's dress featured subtle pockets

The film tells the story of Demi's character Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading celebrity deemed to be past her prime by a vicious TV executive, who decides to use a black-market drug – a cell-replicating substance – that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself.

The movie delves deep into the lengths people will go to recapture their youth and the violence they inflict upon themselves in the process.

© Getty Images Demi attended the event in support of Goldie Hawn

The complex and demanding role resulted in Demi losing 20 pounds after contracting shingles.

In an interview with the L.A. Times, she spoke of the physical and emotional ramifications of the challenging role.

© Getty Images Melanie Griffith (R) also made an appearance

"To give you an idea of the intensity, my first week that I actually had off, where it was just Margaret [Qualley] working, I got shingles," she shared candidly.

The diagnosis was a shock to her and stood as a reminder of the toll that such an intense role can take on the body and mind.

© Instagram Demi stars in The Substance

"And I then lost, like, 20 pounds," she added, highlighting just how taxing the process was.

Despite the hardships, Demi knew that this was the kind of project where you had to give everything. "You have to walk away feeling that you put it all on the table," she explained. "It called for it and it’s what you want to bring to it."