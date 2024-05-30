Demi Moore is a gothic beauty in waist-defining trousers and dramatic facial veil

Demi Moore brought drama and decadence to the red carpet on Wednesday as she joined a fleet of stars at an event for FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans, the second season of Ryan Murphy's American anthology television series.

Bringing modern Gothic glamour to the spotlight, Demi looked sublime as she paired fitted flared pants with a cropped crepe top complete with capped sleeves and a mock neckline.

Dressed to perfection the mother-of-three, who shares daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, added a pillbox hat adorned with a chic netted veil that covered her eyes.

© Getty The actress, 61, added a chic facial veil and inky black earrings to her monochrome outfit

The Ghost actress wore inky black jewels in her ears and completed her all-black aesthetic with an immaculate ruby-hued manicure to finish her polished look. Demi's moody ensemble could be a nod to her on-screen character in Feud - Ann Woodward - a real life person who lived a complicated and very tragic life.

"I think there's great responsibility when you are stepping in to play a real person," the actress told Good Morning America back in January. "It was important to me to kind of honor the truth as much as possible."

© Steve Granitz Demi Moore arrives at the FYC red carpet event for FX's 'FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans'

Reflecting on her character's murder trials and death by suicide, Demi added: "Ann lived a life that was a lot of rejection.

"The family rejected her that she married into. No matter how good, she never lived up to anybody's standards. She just never fit that social stratosphere."

Demi Moore's career success

After more than four decades in Hollywood, Demi has more than earned her icon status. But as she celebrates turning 61, the actress' glittering career is showing no signs of dulling.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Demi dazzled at the Cannes Film Festival

Just last week, Demi received a rapturous standing ovation during the Cannes Film Festival - her first in three decades.

"It was such a dream being back in Cannes after nearly 30 years! Forever grateful and privileged to work with the most amazing team who makes it all happen, and to be surrounded by inspiring and visionary artists, celebrating the best in film and fashion in a truly magical place. Thank you @festivaldecannes — until we meet again!" she penned on Instagram.