Yellowstone's Lainey Wilson is the ultimate cowgirl in ab-baring jumpsuit

Lainey Wilson looked completely at home on the 2023 Academy Of Country Music Awards red carpet on Thursday wearing the ultimate cowgirl outfit.

Embracing her love of bell bottoms, the Yellowstone star highlighted her figure in an olive satin jumpsuit complete with flared trousers, cut-outs on the bodice and waist, a criss-cross halter top, and caped sleeves. Gold and red embellished shoulder pads further added to the glamor, and she continued the metallic aesthetic with her platform heels, drop earrings and layered chains that fell to her waist.

© Getty Images Lainey Wilson wore a green satin jumpsuit at the ACM Awards 2023

With her blonde hair styled in effortless waves cascading past her shoulders, Lainey accessorised with a black cowgirl hat offset by her milky white manicure.

She was joined on the red carpet by her new boyfriend Devlin Hodges, who was similarly dressed in a cream cowboy hat which he paired with blue jeans, a white shirt and brown shoes that matched his belt.

© Getty The singer was joined by her boyfriend Devlin Hodges

Hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, performers at Thursday's ceremony included Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Lainey, who sang Grease.

NOW SEE: Miranda Lambert's deeply plunging ACM Awards dress will make your jaw drop

DISCOVER: Nicole Kidman makes surprise ACM Awards appearance in support of Keith Urban

Lainey was also up for six awards at the star-studded event and she went home triumphant, having won four awards including album of the year for Bell Bottom Country and female artist of the year.

In her acceptance speech for the latter, she joked: "I can’t believe I just met Dolly Parton, first of all," before continuing on a more serious note: "I’m up here because of y’all. Because of people like Dolly Parton, paving the way.

"For the little girls watching this, this stands for hard work. If you’re going to be a dreamer, you better be a do-er."

WATCH: Morgan Wallen pulls out of ACM Awards

Despite regularly being nominated for awards, Lainey admitted it never fails to come as a surprise when she receives the exciting news. Ahead of the 2022 CMT Music Awards, the Things A Man Oughta Know singer spoke exclusively to HELLO! US about her nominations, which included Best Digital-First Performance.

"It is an honor to be nominated in the first place. I've been going to the CMT Music Awards since I was 14 with my family and grew up dreaming to be a part of the show. Being nominated is just one step closer to taking it home," she said.

© Getty Lainey is known for her love of bell bottoms, which she wore on stage at the ACM awards

As well as her successful music career, Lainey is also hoping to pursue other opportunities, including acting after her stint as Abby on season five of Yellowstone, and even fashion, making the most of her retro vibe that fans have come to know and love.

© Instagram The singer has also starred in Yellowstone

"I don't want to say no to nothing, right now. I just want to be like, 'Yeah, let's see what happens," Lainey said. "Of course, I mean, daily we get messages about when I'm gonna start my own bell bottom line. So, we're definitely going to do something with that.

"It's kind of hard to wrap your head around. It's like, at this point, it kind of feels like the opportunities are endless."

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale resembles a bride in breathtaking dramatic white gown