Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson looks incredible in white semi see-through romper at pre-Grammy party

Lainey Wilson was the epitome of elegance and style at the Clive Davis party, held at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Clad in a sophisticated white one-shoulder romper that featured intricate lace cutouts accentuating her slender waist, Lainey's fashion choice for the evening was a perfect blend of glamour and grace.

The outfit was further enhanced by bell hems, stylish high heels, and a distinctive beige hat marked with a 'C', presumably celebrating her recent collaboration with Coors, a brand she has proudly partnered with.

Lainey, with her hair flowing in stick-straight blond tresses and adorned with tasteful mauve makeup, took to the stage alongside Jelly Roll, delivering a performance that captivated all in attendance.

© Amy Sussman Lainey Wilson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY

"Performing at such an esteemed event is always exhilarating," Lainey shared, reflecting on the experience with her characteristic warmth and charm.

Amid this backdrop of music and fashion, Lainey is also stepping into the advertising limelight with a standout Super Bowl commercial for Coors Light. At 31, the country music starlet's involvement with Coors Light has sparked considerable anticipation.

© Amy Sussman Lainey looks incredible in see-through romper

In a dramatic behind-the-scenes reveal, Lainey is depicted encased in ice, a visually striking moment as the Coors Light Chill Train speeds past her, a testament to the ad's creativity and the singer's adventurous spirit.

"I'm thrilled to join forces with Coors Light," Lainey exclaimed, excited about the partnership. "It's a brand that celebrates refreshment and adventure, values that resonate deeply with me and my music."

© Johnny Nunez Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY

This partnership goes beyond traditional advertising, inviting fans to secure a virtual seat beside Lainey aboard the Chill Train, a key feature of Coors Light's Big Game ad. "This is such a unique way to engage with fans," Lainey remarked about the digital experience, which launched on February 1, further bridging the connection between her music and her audience.

As the Super Bowl LVIII looms, with the Kansas City Chiefs going head-to-head with the San Francisco 49ers at the prestigious Allegiant Stadium, Lainey's schedule is packed with excitement, culminating in the 2024 GRAMMYs.

Her collaboration with Coors Light encompasses a multi-year music partnership and a vibrant advertising campaign set to captivate audiences starting in February 2024.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Lainey at the CMA Awards

"2024 is set to be a groundbreaking year," Lainey said with enthusiasm. "I'm beyond excited to have Coors Light join me on this journey. Together, we're set to bring moments of chill and sheer joy to my fans across the U.S. through the 'Country's Cool Again' tour and some thrilling surprises we've got up our sleeves."

Lainey's path in the entertainment sphere has been marked by significant milestones, including her role in Yellowstone, where she introduced audiences to her character Abby and performed hits from her recent album. The partnership with Coors Light will also feature exclusive co-branded merchandise and numerous giveaways, deepening her connection with fans.

As she reflects on her burgeoning career, Lainey's accolades, including two nominations for the 2024 Grammys, are a testament to her talent and hard work. Her journey from a small Louisiana farming community to becoming one of music's most talked-about new artists underscores her relentless drive and her unique blend of traditional and modern country music influences.

As Lainey looks forward to exploring more acting opportunities and expanding her musical horizons, her story is one of ambition, innovation, and the continuous pursuit of new adventures. "Acting on Yellowstone was an incredible experience," Lainey shared with HELLO! revealing her aspirations to further delve into acting. "It pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best possible way, and I'm eager to explore where this path may lead."

