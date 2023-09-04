Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson's sensational metallic trousers hug every curve

Lainey Wilson, 31, delighted fans on Sunday, wearing a figure-hugging pair of gold trousers on stage, showing off her toned physique.

The Yellowstone actress took to the stage in her home state of New Orleans, wearing a super-tight pair of shimmering flared trousers that thrilled her fans. "Those pants!!!" one enthused, while another commented: "The fit!" accompanied by three fire emojis. A third joked: "Look at that shiny butt!!!"

Lainey captioned her carousel of photos from the event with a heartfelt message, writing: "Y’all…that was INSANE. New Orleans, you showed up and were LOUD. It’s always the best being back in my home state. It was a dang good time."

Fans were equally enthralled by Lainey's performance as they were by her appearance, writing: "Y'all sounded amazing! Wonderful show!" and: "You rocked, girl! You have the most energy!!"

A third added: "Looks like a dang good time girl!! Keep climbing and don't stop!!!"

The occasion was made all the more special, as Lainey's parents Brian and Michelle Wilson watched on proudly, with Lainey sharing a photo of the three of them.

Commenting on her mom and dad being in the crowd, one fan added: "You’re incredible! Pure happiness in your eyes with your family there."

Lainey has a close relationship with her parents, so it was a hard time when her dad fell unwell just as she began filming for Yellowstone, resulting in him losing an eye.

Brian experienced severe health issues including a stroke and a fungal infection, which saw the removal of his left eye.

Her dad was so unwell that Lainey considered pulling out of Yellowstone, but her proud pa insisted she continue with it.

“It was really, really bad,” she told People. “All the doctors had told us, ‘This is not looking good.’ I remember they had hired a few hundred extras to be on-set, and I was supposed to be there the next day, and I was in Houston with my daddy, and I just didn't wanna go.”

Lainey shared that she was on the phone, telling Yellowstone she wasn't going to come back, with her beloved dad chipped in from his hospital bed.

"He opened his eyes and said, ‘Did I hear that you're not going out to film Yellowstone?’ I said, ‘Daddy, I can't leave you.’ He said, ‘You better go, and you better not come back until the job is done.'

"That is the girl that he raised. So I headed that way and did it. It’s that mentality right there that I feel has gotten me to this place.”

We're so happy Brian pulled through and is able to watch his daughter's success – in both TV and music.

