Kevin Costner's wife wows in dreamy dress in rare appearance with husband at Oscars 2022

Kevin Costner brought a very special date to the Oscars on Sunday – his stunning wife Christine Baumgartner.

The fashion designer and former model looked sensational in a black and white strapless gown that featured a deep plunge, nipped-in waist, sparkling embellishment, and tulle train. Kevin also looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo and bowtie.

The couple put on a loved-up display on the red carpet as they posed for photos outside Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, wrapping their arms around each other's waist and Christine gazing adoringly at her husband.

Christine and Kevin tied the knot in an intimate ceremony back in 2004 after four years of dating but actually met for the first time in the late eighties.

The early days of their relationship had a few hiccups, and the two called it quits in 2003 because they reportedly were not on the same page about having children.

Kevin and Christine have been married since 2004

However, their split didn't last long, with Kevin previously revealing: "I woke up and thought, 'Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child?'

"That's all it took," he told Closer. "Sometimes you learn the thing you're most afraid of will save your life."

Christine is Kevin's second wife; the 67-year-old got hitched for the first time in 1975 when he was still in college to fellow student Cindy Silva. They divorced in 1994 after 16 years together.

Christine looked gorgeous in her Oscars gown

Kevin also changed his mind about having more children and is now a proud father to a large brood. While with his first wife, Cindy, he fathered three children: daughters Annie, 37, and Lily, 35, and son Joe, 34.

In 1996 between his two marriages, Kevin fathered another son named Liam, 26, with a woman with whom he had a brief relationship.

With Christine, he has another three children: sons Cayden, 14, and Hayes, 12, and daughter Grace, 11, taking his total number of children to seven.

