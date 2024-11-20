Holly Willoughby returns to Instagram - wearing £230 jumper baring her 'nickname'

On a cold and frosty Wednesday morning, the stunning Holly Willoughby returned to Instagram with an outfit post for the first time in almost a month.

When Holly was on This Morning, posting an 'Outfit of the Day' picture was one of her daily tasks, as fans always wanted to know where to buy her high street threads, so it was fab to see her showing off her incredible wardrobe once again.

Holly Willoughby wearing a 'Blondie' jumper by Hades

The mother-of-three donned a gorgeous Breton-striped top in black and white, with the words 'Blondie' emblazoned over the front in red.

Holly's 'Blondie' jumper by Hades

The top is actually from Hades and costs a cool £230. It's part of a collaboration with rock band Blondie, and the website says of the style: "Blondie’s influence both shaped and continues to inform the worlds of music, fashion and art. From an irreverent Lower East Side punk outfit to bona fide international ambassadors of New York cool, Blondie will forever be synonymous with style and that punk spirit that lives somewhere in all of us."

If this is a little out of your price range, New Look has a similar style for a lot less.

One Instagram follower wrote in the comments: "Your nickname?" Well, Holly is known for her trademark blonde hair, so it could well be!

Holly's outfits have always been widely copied by viewers. She started showcasing her looks back in 2017 and has never looked back. As time has gone on, her confidence in fashion has steadily grown.

Holly previously revealed to HELLO! that she will forever be thankful to her former stylist, Angie Smith, for introducing her to high-waisted trousers, which now take pride of place in her wardrobe. She remarked: "You know I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser."

© Getty Holl's outfits are widely loved by viewers

She added: "It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it. Then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literally changed my life and my wardrobe. I could wear shirts tucked in and I was like wow, and I love it and things like that I would never have done, had I not been pushed in that direction."