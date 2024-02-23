Holly Willoughby looks lit from within in stylish fitted jeans

There's nothing more classic than 'jeans and a nice top' when it comes to smart-casual dressing, something Holly Willoughby has proved she is a pro at in a new Instagram post.

The Dancing on Ice host, 43, was seen in a new photograph for the Instagram page of her "lifestyle and guidance brand", Wylde Moon. Holly posed against a white wall background in a pair of dark wash jeans that are the perfect transition shade between seasons.

The former This Morning star styled the fitted jeans with a smart navy cropped cardigan which was worn done up for a more formal touch. The piece featured a round neckline, covered buttons, three-quarter-length sleeves.

Holly accessorised the daytime look with silver jewellery including drop heart earrings in a first and second lobe piercing, as well as a dainty friendship bracelet and of course her diamond engagement ring.

Beyond the fitted jeans, the stars of the show were Holly's hair and makeup which dressed up the look. She looked lit from within with a glowy complexion with a highlighted cheek and brow bone. She also wore a soft winged liner crafted in brown eyeshadow and a glossy rose-hued lip.

Her signature blonde bob was styled in loose curls which gave her hair body and the presenter oozed confidence as she posed with her hands on her hips showcasing her natural almond-shaped manicure.

The new photograph was connected to a post on the Wylde Moon site where Holly's personal stylist Danielle Whiteman revealed her top tips for freshening up your look until Spring.

"I am such a spring/summer girl, I feel like I’m literally crawling to the winter finish line at this point," Danielle told Holly's readers. "For me, spring brings a longed-for reset – both mentally and physically – but with a few more weeks of winter to go, there are ways to freshen up the wardrobe you’ve been working with for months without having to buy a whole knew one!".

The stylist's tips included adding a tan bag over a black one to your outfit to lighten up the whole look, opting for a dainty ballet pump over a black boot to soften your look, and ditching your heavy winter coat for a lighter utility jacket.

It is not often that fans see the former Celebrity Juice star in jeans, especially as a floral summer dress or straight-cut skirt became her uniform on This Morning. Not to mention the array of fabulous evening gowns she has curated in her Dancing on Ice wardrobe.

Fans caught a snippet of what appears to be the same mid-wash jeans when Holly took to Instagram last Spring to share a picture of the impressive crown-shaped cake she had made to celebrate the King's coronation.

"It may not be perfect but I can’t wait to have a slice with the kids and a glass of bubbles whilst watching the Coronation tomorrow … whatever and wherever you are this weekend enjoy the moment and I hope cake is involved somewhere!," Holly said.

We loved Holly's feminine take on a denim look when she sported a chic dark wash denim dress with a done-up collar and a cinched waistline on This Morning. The piece featured an unusual dropped hem and was styled with a pair of brown tortoiseshell print stilettos.