Holly Willoughby makes a comeback in unexpected dress and peep-toe platform heels

Holly Willoughby has made a stylish return to social media, just weeks after celebrating the third anniversary of her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon.

The Dancing on Ice host, 43, looked like the perfect Sixties siren in a £285 A-line floral mini dress by Queens of Archive with black button-up detail and a matching velvet collar with puff ball sleeves.

She teamed the look with semi-sheer black tights and peep-toe platform heels from Gina, and wore her blonde bob in an updo with loose tendrils.

© Instagram / @hollywilloughby Holly rocked a mini dress and peep-toe heels

Keeping in with the theme of her ensemble, Holly opted for Sixties-style cat eyeliner with a pop of shimmery pink eyeshadow and rose-tinted lipstick.

© Instagram / @hollywilloughby Holly rocked winged eyeliner

Teasing her next project, Holly wrote in the caption: "I'll be here, warming my [peach emoji] on the radiator until you get to see what we filmed. A night of glorious giggles."

It comes after the former This Morning presenter, who walked away from the programme after 14 years in October last year, was co-stars Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, and Rochelle Humes on the red carpet at the National Television Awards.

Holly made a rare red-carpet appearance, shimmering in a strapless rhinestone gown, later sharing a snap with the This Morning team on Instagram, with just a heart emoji in the caption.

© Getty Holly Willoughby rocked a sculpted rhinestone gown at the NTAs

The same week, she shared details of her outing for the annual BGC Charity Day, where she cut an elegant figure in a royal blue trouser suit.

© Instagram

The mum-of-three, who was spotted enjoying a family break in Portugal last week, has long been lauded for her fashion credentials and shared her outfit details on a daily basis to sit on the iconic This Morning sofa.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Holly Willoughby's 5 Style Lessons

It was no surprise when she founded her own wellness and lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon, in September 2021.

Holly will return as the host of Dancing on Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern for the 2025 season, and she's also set to present the upcoming Netflix reality series, Bear Hunt, starring Bear Grylls.