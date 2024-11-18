Holly Willoughby just brought her fashion game back with an elegant winter coat

Holly Willoughby shared a brand new picture of herself on Sunday - on her Wylde Moon Instagram account.

The mother-of-three looked sultry and chic in the new snap, which showed the blonde beauty wearing a delightful racing green coat. The coat looked tailored and smart, and the colour is ideal for this time of year.

© Wylde Moon Holly looked stunning in her chic new coat

It was great to see her wearing something so trendy; dress coats like this are having a big fashion moment now that temperatures are dropping. They are so easy to wear too; simply throw on over a regular outfit and you have yourself a very swish, classic look.

Racing green is a timeless shade that suits everyone's skin tone, too. John Lewis has a great selection of styles very similar to Holly's if you are in the running for updating your outerwear collection.

The TV star has always been celebrated for her impeccable style. During her time on This Morning, her daily 'Outfit of the Day' pictures used to generate huge sales and fans loved to know where she sourced her clothes.

© Jonathan Brady - PA Images Holly knows how to put amazing outfits together

The blonde presenter frequently sparked sellouts with her fashion choices.

Holly's fashion journey

Holly boasts over eight million Instagram followers who love keeping up to date with her outfits on and off screen. But, the Dancing on Ice host previously told HELLO! she hasn’t always been so confident with fashion.

© Getty Fans love to see what Holly Will wear next

The former M&S Ambassador said: "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it. But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

© Holly Willoughby Holly used to showcase her outfits daily when she was on This Morning

The Garnier spokesperson also has a trick to amping up your look - and it involves colour. She explained: "Colour can really lift you; I think - it's a bit like a flash on a camera, I think, it sort of reflects off you!"