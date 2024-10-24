Holly Willoughby rocks cut-off denim shorts on sun-soaked getaway

Holly Willoughby hasn't been spotted at a public event since the NTAs in September, but it appears the former This Morning host is lapping up the last of the summer sun as she was spotted on Thursday enjoying a half-term trip to Portugal.

The Dancing on Ice host, 43, was seen enjoying her sun-soaked break alongside her TV producer husband Dan Baldwin, and their children Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, eight, in a pair of mid-wash denim cut-off shorts.

© DATA, COWA The ITV star styled her distressed denim with a navy crew-neck jumper, beige sunhat, and tan sandals. Accessorising her look was a slouchy taupe bag and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

© Shutterstock Holly Willoughby seen shopping for groceries on her holiday in Portugal in August Holly was last seen in Lisbon in August when she was spotted post-grocery shop wearing black denim shorts and a striped tee.

Holly's sense of style © Getty Holly Willoughby rocked a sculpted rhinestone gown at the NTAs The mother of three styled up a storm in September at the National Television Awards. The star, who stepped back from her This Morning presenting job last October, took to the red carpet at the O2 Arena in a black rhinestone-adorned strapless gown with a thigh-split.

© Getty Holly made a comeback in rhinestones The dazzling number was teamed with strappy heels and her icy blonde bob was styled in loose waves.

© Getty Holly opted for a navy suit for the BGC Group Charity Day Meanwhile, the ex-Celebrity Juice star showed off her versatile taste in fashion in September when she attended the BGC Group Charity Day on behalf of Together For Short Lives. Holly wore a chic navy single-breasted blazer with a pair of matching wide-leg trousers and coordinating suede pumps.

Holly's gowns © Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock Holly Willoughby stole the show in sparkles Holly's most glamorous looks are saved for her presenting slot on Dancing on Ice. The star returned to the ITV rink last year where she looked mesmerising in several evening gowns. For the final, the I'm a Celebrity stand-in host dazzled in a silver sparkling look with a plunging asymmetrical neckline that skimmed the floor.