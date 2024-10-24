Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Holly Willoughby rocks tiny denim shorts on sun-soaked getaway
Subscribe
Holly Willoughby rocks tiny denim shorts on sun-soaked getaway
Split image of Holly Willoughby on holiday and Holly Willoughby in a dress© Backgrid / Getty Images

Holly Willoughby rocks cut-off denim shorts on sun-soaked getaway

The Dancing on Ice host jetted off to Portugal

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Holly Willoughby hasn't been spotted at a public event since the NTAs in September, but it appears the former This Morning host is lapping up the last of the summer sun as she was spotted on Thursday enjoying a half-term trip to Portugal. 

The Dancing on Ice host, 43, was seen enjoying her sun-soaked break alongside her TV producer husband Dan Baldwin, and their children Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, eight, in a pair of mid-wash denim cut-off shorts.

Holly Willoughby walking in denim shorts© DATA, COWA

The ITV star styled her distressed denim with a navy crew-neck jumper, beige sunhat, and tan sandals. Accessorising her look was a slouchy taupe bag and a pair of oversized sunglasses. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Holly Willoughby's 5 Style Lessons
Holly Willoughby shopping for groceries in denim shorts© Shutterstock
Holly Willoughby seen shopping for groceries on her holiday in Portugal in August

Holly was last seen in Lisbon in August when she was spotted post-grocery shop wearing black denim shorts and a striped tee. 

Holly's sense of style

Holly Willoughby attends the NTAs 2024 at The O2 Arena on September 11, 2024© Getty
Holly Willoughby rocked a sculpted rhinestone gown at the NTAs

The mother of three styled up a storm in September at the National Television Awards. The star, who stepped back from her This Morning presenting job last October, took to the red carpet at the O2 Arena in a black rhinestone-adorned strapless gown with a thigh-split.

: Holly Willoughby attends the NTAs 2024 © Getty
Holly made a comeback in rhinestones

The dazzling number was teamed with strappy heels and her icy blonde bob was styled in loose waves.

Holly posed in navy suit in office© Getty
Holly opted for a navy suit for the BGC Group Charity Day

Meanwhile, the ex-Celebrity Juice star showed off her versatile taste in fashion in September when she attended the BGC Group Charity Day on behalf of Together For Short Lives.

Holly wore a chic navy single-breasted blazer with a pair of matching wide-leg trousers and coordinating suede pumps. 

Holly's gowns

Holly Willoughby on dancing on ice in sparkly dress© Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock
Holly Willoughby stole the show in sparkles

Holly's most glamorous looks are saved for her presenting slot on Dancing on Ice. The star returned to the ITV rink last year where she looked mesmerising in several evening gowns.

For the final, the I'm a Celebrity stand-in host dazzled in a silver sparkling look with a plunging asymmetrical neckline that skimmed the floor.

Holly Willoughby looked incredible on Sunday night's Dancing On Ice wearing a Versace dress, styled by her longtime stylist Dannii Whiteman© ITV/Shutterstock
Holly Willoughby looked incredible wearing a Versace dress, styled by her longtime stylist Dannii Whiteman

Meanwhile, she could have been a Bond girl when she stepped into the studios in a structured black midi dress with satin-covered buttons down the front and a slick collar. 

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby looks flawless for surprise outing everyone missed

Speaking to Grazia in 2018, Holly explained her approach to dressing. "Fabric is really important for me: I can't bear anything that's a bit itchy or a bit sweaty. [It's got to be] something that feels quality and really well made."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More