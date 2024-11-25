Joan Collins, 91, amazes in bridal-white dress for night out with husband Percy

Actress Joan Collins sparkled on Saturday as she enjoyed a glitzy date night with her husband, Percy Gibson.

The pair attended the annual Shooting Star Ball in aid of leading children's hospice charity, Shooting Star Children's Hospices.

© Getty Images The couple donned their glad rags for the annual charity ball

Photos taken during the event showed the loved-up couple looking smitten. In one particularly romantic snapshot, Percy, 69, is pictured posing with his arm around Joan.

For the dazzling occasion, Dynasty star Joan wowed in a bridal-white split-leg dress complete with ruched detailing around the waist and glittering silver embellishments. The 91-year-old accessorised with a fluffy white jacket, statement drop earrings and an oversized silver ring.

© Getty Images Joan dazzled in a bridal-white dress

She slipped on a pair of glitter block heels and highlighted her features with ruby red lipstick and sleek eyeliner.

Percy, meanwhile, looked dapper dressed in a smart tuxedo, glossy dress shoes and a black bow tie.

Following the star-studded event, which was attended by the likes of Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian, Joan shared a carousel of glamorous photos to Instagram.

Her post prompted a flurry of sweet messages in the comments section, with one writing: "How fabulous you look Joan… iconic," while a second added: "Joan looking fantastic, as always!" and a third chimed in: "Gorgeous! Beautiful photographs of you all!"

© Getty Images The couple wed in 2002

Joan and Percy wed in 2002 after crossing paths on the set of Love Letters, which Percy has been producing. They embarked on a whirlwind romance shortly afterwards and went on to tie the knot two years later.

Their big day was a star-studded affair in London, with the likes of Dame Shirley Bassey, Roger Moore and Rupert Everett among wedding guests.

© Getty Images The pair split their time between London and France

Joan has since lauded her fifth marriage as her "happiest and last". During a chat with HELLO! in 2015, she revealed: "Percy is wonderful; he's my soul mate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker, but we are very understanding of each other."

While the couple have a 32-year age gap, Joan insists that age is just a number. "I believe in marriage — which is why I've done it five times — and I finally have a wonderful marriage," she told Louis Theroux in a BBC documentary. "Percy is 30-odd years younger than me, but I don't even feel my age. I don't even talk about it; I don't even think about it."

The couple live together in Belgravia, London, where Joan owns a lavish apartment. They also own a holiday home in Provence, France, where they retreat during the summer months. "We try to visit my place every summer. It's incredibly relaxing. There's no traffic, it's right in the middle of the hills of Provence and has a fantastic view," she told Ideal Home in 2023.