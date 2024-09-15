Joan Collins reveals rare corner of holiday home in Provence

Every year, Joan Collins and Percy Gibson spend a few months at their lavish holiday home in the south of France, before heading back to London for autumn. "We try to visit my place every summer. It's incredibly relaxing. There's no traffic, it's right in the middle of the hills of Provence and has a fantastic view," Joan told Ideal Home in 2023.

© Instagram Joan Collins and her husband Percy Gibson spend several months of the year at their home in Provence

In keeping with tradition, the pair – who married in 2002 – have been sunning it up in the French Riviera this year, hosting the likes of Elizabeth and Damian Hurley, but with summer drawing to a close they've been packing up their things.

Giving fans a rare glimpse of their palatial property on Friday, Joan, 91, shared a video of Percy dancing by their outdoor pool. "#hubby and I packing up for the #endofsummer. #southoffrance," she noted in the caption.

Joan and Percy have been living abroad since at least June, with the actress sharing highlights from their days out in St Tropez on social media. At one point, the pair boarded an ultra-luxe yacht with a group of friends.

Posting a video from their day at sea, Joan looked seriously glam in a statement swimsuit, blue and white linen shorts and a Scandi-style gilet emblazoned with a floral print. A white watch, Audrey Hepburn-esque sunglasses, a silver rose ring and a large crucifix were among her accessories.

Joan and Percy have had an incredible time at their holiday home, but on August 16 the Hollywood star was forced to roll up her sleeves following a storm in Provence. Explaining that the weather had left "water everywhere," Joan told fans, "Someone's got to do it," while sweeping up a patio area adorned with woven sofas.

© Getty Joan and Percy typically reside in Belgravia, London

Joan and Percy are yet to reveal where they'll travel to next, although its likely that they'll return to her flat in Belgravia, London, which she's owned for over 30 years. "I looked at about 60 flats in London. I wanted to be near the West End and the theatres, and near to Chelsea. I love Belgravia, it's wonderfully quiet," Joan recalled to Publishing Business.

Percy has been living with Joan at the property for the past 20 years, and in 2019 she commended her husband for acting quickly when their apartment caught ablaze.

© Dave Benett Joan purchased her London apartment over 30 years ago

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the marvellous London Fire Brigade who attended to the terrifying fire in our flat," Joan tweeted at the time. "My hero Percy had already doused the flames consuming the entire wall with handheld extinguisher."

Thankfully, Joan and Percy's home was saved, and she continues to enjoy living in the affluent London district. Speaking to the Evening Standard, the A-lister opened up about her favourite places in the city, crediting The Ivy Chelsea Garden on King's Road as a favourite dining spot. Meanwhile, Selfridges and Harrods are her go-to stores, and Claridge's is her number-one place to stay.

© Getty Joan and Percy have been married since 2002

Known for taking "dozens of taxis each week," Joan once remarked that she was delighted to be named "an honorary cabbie" in London "because I support them so staunchly."