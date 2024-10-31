Joan Collins was a fashion icon with swinging 60s ensemble and knee-high boots

There aren't many stars who can genuinely be labelled a legend, but Dame Joan Collins is certainly one of them.

The multiple award-winning actress, 91, has been a staple of Hollywood ever since she graced the silver screen back in the 1950s – but she's not only a figure of the golden age of film, she's also a fashion icon.

Joan shared an incredible throwback photo to her Instagram recently, and her monochrome outfit was emblematic of the swinging sixties.

© Instagram Joan shared the fabulous image on her Instagram page

The Dynasty star was strolling down the street wearing a black-and-white striped, patent raincoat paired with a white turtleneck layered underneath. The Dame polished off the groovy look with matching knee-high boots and a chain-link handbag to accessorize.

Joan's ultra-voluminous hair was cut into a razor-sharp bob with dramatic side fringe, framing her facial features perfectly.

The photo also featured Joan's younger sister, Jackie, who looked equally fashion-forward in a roll-neck sweater dress with a leather waist belt cinching her waist, and a teddy coat layered on top.

The famed novelist and actress, 77, kept out the cold with a head scarf and chic hat, while she also polished off her look with patent boots.

Captioning the snap of history, Joan wrote: "The HEIGHT of #60sfashion @jackiejcollins," and it seems her fans were inclined to agree.

One said in response: "Style icon!!" While another wrote: "Love these mod groovy chic looks," and a third added: "You are even more beautiful and charismatic now! Classy and inspiring as always."

© Getty Images Joan has long been a fashion icon

Joan often takes to her social media to share snaps from the past and present. More recently, the actress and writer had made her return to the stage for a 'one night only' show to mark the release of her new memoir, Behind the Shoulder Pads.

The 91-year-old was joined by her devoted husband, Percy Gibson, at the Adelphi Theatre where they addressed adoring theatre-goers in the audience to hear tales from the book that details Joan's incredibly decorated and colourful career and life in the public eye.

© Getty Images Joan Collins

Dressed for the occasion, Joan was more glamorous than ever as she wore a bridal white dress to celebrate following the impressive show.

True to style, Joan paired the look with plenty of jewels and pearls. She wore vibrantly stunning makeup and her brunette locks were perfectly blow-dried in bouncy curls.

© Dave Benett Joan with her husband, Percy

Posting snaps on her social media, she wrote: "What an exciting evening #ahubby and I [had] performing at the Adelphi Theatre London and having a fabulous party at @rules_restaurant (thank you @mcmenemyricky) and great to see @elizabethhurley1 @_louise_faulkner_ @louise.fennell @alisonpapworth Barry Langford #sisterinlaw @hazelcollins8000 and my #bff Evie Bricusse."