Joan Collins wows in Barbie pink blouse and leg-lengthening trousers

Hollywood icon Joan Collins channelled her inner Barbie on Tuesday as she joined royalty at a glitzy event in London.

Stepping out to attend the 10th annual Lady Garden Foundation Langan's Ladies Lunch, Joan, 91, donned a flamboyant retro blouse in candyfloss pink complete with rippling tiered sleeves, an elegant collar and buttons running down the front.

© Getty Images The actress looked sublime in Barbie pink

She paired her pink number with some leg-lengthening trousers and accessorised with a glittering flamingo-shaped brooch for added sparkle.

As for hair and makeup, the Dynasty star wore her brunette curls in soft waves and highlighted her features with rosy blush and glossy pink lipstick.

© Getty Images

Joan was joined at the charity lunch by a string of famous faces including Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice, Jack Savoretti, Elizabeth Hurley and Yasmin Le Bon.

The event was organised to help raise awareness and funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Following the lunch, Joan was quick to upload a heartwarming snapshot to Instagram which showed the actress posing with Sarah and Tamara Beckwith.

© Getty Images Joan posed for glamorous photos with Elizabeth Hurley

In her caption, she wrote: "A wonderful lunch for the @ladygardenfoundation at @langansbrasserie - thank you @ttpetals for leading a meaningful cause with such beautiful and powerful women it was great to sit next to @sarahferguson15 - I'm enjoying her #amostintriguinglady."

WATCH: Sarah, Duchess of York joins Princess Beatrice, Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins at the 10th anniversary lunch of The Lady Garden Foundation

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with messages of praise. In awe of Joan's sartorial prowess, one follower wrote: "Looking just fabulous as ever! I love your gorgeous brooch," while a second noted: "You are truly beautiful inside and out, a national treasure", and a third chimed in: "You look amazing Joan, ageless, beautiful and elegant."

Aside from her stellar wardrobe, Joan's ageless appearance can also be attributed to her "disciplined" skincare routine. The star credits her youthful appearance to sun protection and reportedly never leaves the house without SPF on.

© Getty Images Joan is incredibly disciplined when it comes to skincare

"I have always worn sun protection and have kept my face away from harmful rays since I was 20," she told You magazine in 2014.

"You should see me when I wake up in the morning: my face is so white, it's like a sheet."

Meanwhile, in 2019, she told the Mirror: "I'm very disciplined. I don't go to bed without taking off my make-up and putting on night cream. My mother had me and sister Jackie doing that when we were 14."

Joan's London outing comes after she paid tribute to her husband Percy Gibson on his birthday. To mark the special occasion, the actress shared a romantic throwback picture on Instagram that showed the loved-up couple posing at Joan's French holiday home.

Heaping praise on her hubby, Joan noted in her caption: "A wonderful happy birthday to my wonderful husband and many many more. I love you darling Percy."

The couple have been married for more than two decades after tying the knot back in 2002. While Joan originally had no intention of getting married for a fifth time, the pair immediately clicked and embarked on a whirlwind romance.