Joan Collins, 91, looks so chic in fluffy hat and slim-fit trousers

Actress Joan Collins looked so chic on Monday as she enjoyed an autumnal stroll in the park.

Taking to Instagram, the Dynasty actress uploaded a video of herself interacting with a pair of curious grey squirrels. Dressed to impress, Joan, 91, wrapped up against the chill in a quilted black coat and slim-fit trousers.

She accessorised with black leather boots, a pair of oversized sunglasses and a sumptuous black faux fur hat for an added dose of winter glamour.

In her caption, she wrote: "Attack of the Southwest squirrels!"

© Getty Images Joan always looks flawless

As ever, fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt compliments. "You look so glamorous as always," wrote one, while a second noted: "Cuteness overload," and a third chimed in: "How lovely, they seem quite tame. Forever beautiful Joan."

The legendary TV star lives in Belgravia where she owns a luxe flat complete with ornate interiors and a leafy green balcony. Of her home life, she told Publishing Business: "I looked at about 60 flats in London. I wanted to be near the West End and the theatres, and near to Chelsea. I love Belgravia, it's wonderfully quiet."

When she's not in London, Joan and her husband Percy Gibson enjoy spending time in their holiday home in Provence, France. Their countryside retreat boasts a large swimming pool and stunning hill views.

© Getty Images Dame Joan and her husband Percy tied the knot in 2002

"We try to visit my place every summer. It's incredibly relaxing. There's no traffic, it's right in the middle of the hills of Provence and has a fantastic view," Joan told Ideal Home in 2023.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Joan Collins dazzles on yacht in mini shorts and vibrant swimsuit

Meanwhile, during an interview with The Telegraph, the icon shared: "I've had a house there for 25 years and regularly spend three or four months there annually. The town is constantly changing – there are always new restaurants, clubs and shops to explore."

© Instagram The couple enjoy spending time at their holiday home

Joan and Percy's love story

Lovebirds Joan and Percy have been happily married for 22 years. The pair met back in 2000 when Joan starred in Love Letters. After a whirlwind romance, they went on to tie the knot in 2002.

Reflecting on their marriage, Joan told HELLO!: "It is my fifth marriage, and my happiest, and last. Percy is wonderful; he's my soulmate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker, but we are very understanding of each other."

© Getty Images The couple split their time between London and France

Percy, who is 32 years Joan's junior, is her fifth husband. Prior to finding love with Percy, Joan had been married to Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ronald S. Krass, and Peter Holm.

Joan is a proud mother-of-three and shares daughter Tara and Alexander with her second husband Anthony, and daughter Katyana with her third husband Ron Kass.