Joan Collins, 91, looks flawless in edgy flares and sporty cap

Dame Joan Collins sparked a fan reaction at the weekend when she shared a relatable video of herself doing her Christmas shopping.

The Dynasty actress, 91, turned the outing into a sartorial showcase, opting to wear a pair leg-lengthening split hem flares in beige, a matching woollen coat, and a cream cowl neck jumper.

She accessorised with a chic check baseball cap, molten silver disc earrings, leather gloves and a sophisticated tote bag in ecru.

As for hair and makeup, Joan styled her raven tresses into a low ponytail and highlighted her features with a slick of rosy pink lipstick and bold eyeliner.

© Getty Images The actress always looks so chic

The entertaining clip, which was shared to Instagram, showed Joan picking out an array of Christmas treats in Marks & Spencer.

Embracing the festive season, the Hollywood star selected sparkling silver crackers, a plethora of baked goods, toys and home decorations.

Joan's fans and friends flooded the comments section with messages of praise. "Imagine bumping into the legend Joan Collins in Marks. I would freak out," quipped one, while a second noted: "Dame Joan! Thank you for showing us your fun London Christmas shopping at Marks! It really got me in the spirit! You look gorgeous and love your outfit!!!!"

A third, meanwhile, added: "Joan, your skin is incredible!"

© Getty Images Joan follows a strict skincare routine

The actress has previously spoken about her skincare routine and the secrets to her glowing complexion. Speaking about the importance of SPF, the TV star told You magazine in 2014: "I have always worn sun protection and have kept my face away from harmful rays since I was 20."

"You should see me when I wake up in the morning: my face is so white, it's like a sheet."

© Getty Images Dame Joan is best known for starring in Dynasty

Meanwhile, in 2019, she told the Mirror: "I'm very disciplined. I don't go to bed without taking off my make-up and putting on night cream. My mother had me and sister Jackie doing that when we were 14."

© Getty Images The couple exchanged vows in 2002

When she's not serving up a slice of sartorial perfection, Joan enjoys spending quality time with her husband Percy Gibson. The pair tied the knot in 2002 and have continued to be each other's biggest cheerleaders.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Joan Collins' five famous husbands

Of their marriage, Joan told HELLO!: "Percy is wonderful; he's my soulmate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker, but we are very understanding of each other."

Percy is 32 years Joan's junior, but for the couple, age is just a number. "I believe in marriage — which is why I've done it five times — and I finally have a wonderful marriage," she told Louis Theroux in a BBC documentary.

"Percy is 30-odd years younger than me, but I don't even feel my age. I don't even talk about it; I don't even think about it."