Holly Willoughby stuns in figure-hugging mini dress for long-awaited ITV comeback

Holly Willoughby, 43, exuded chic in a waist-cinching black mini dress during sneak peek photographs of her return to the big screen.

© Kieron McCarron Holly Willoughby stunned in a little black dress

The former This Morning presenter oozed glamour in a high-neck, A-line black minidress that was adorned with a modern floral ruffle design at the front. Holly teamed the elegant look with a pair of open toe killer high heels.

The Dancing on Ice host's blonde locks were styled into a simple side parting and finished with effortless soft waves. Holly's makeup was kept minimal and radiant with a glossy pink lip, a pinch of rosy, pink blush, and a sleek, black winged eyeliner. The little black number was complete with a pair of dainty diamond earrings that peeked through her hair.

Joining Holly in the snaps, Stephen Mulhern appeared suave in a sophisticated black suit featuring a white pocket square. And this isn't the pair's first rodeo – they already presented Dancing On Ice together earlier this year.

© Kieron McCarron The duo have presented alongside each other many times

Upon discussing their partnership, Hollie gushed: "It’s lovely working with Stephen. We started working together when I was in my twenties and have known each other for a very long time.

"There were lots of fun moments when filming this show together, we couldn't help but play along and compete with each other."

The pair are returning to ITV with a new Saturday night entertainment show You Bet!. The game show is set to air on ITV1 and ITVX this December, with viewers able to indulge in watching ordinary contestants complete extraordinary challenges.

The show will also feature a few familiar faces, with a celebrity panel including the likes of comedian Rob Beckett, presenter Alison Hammond, and singer Olly Murs. During each task, the panel and studio audience must bet if the contestants can complete it. At the end of the night, the audience's chosen challenger will win a staggering £10,000, while the losing contestant must take part in a forfeit.

© Kieron McCarron The show features a star-studded panel

Discussing the new show, Holly said: "I remember watching You Bet! as a kid, and I loved it. For me, it felt like true Saturday night telly.

"I remember being glued to the TV whilst watching a digger pick up 6 delicate eggs in its giant jaws and placing them on egg cups, all in a minute.

"I remember looking at my Dad who was equally as enthralled as I was. I think the show works for all ages and is real family viewing."

When asked what her most memorable moment of filming was, Holly added: "The one that stands out to me the most was a lovely couple whose unique challenge was that they could identify different types of cactuses - whilst blindfolded - by licking them!

© Kieron McCarron The show will hit screens over the festive period

"Yep…only using their tongues, they had to identify many different types of cacti in order to pass the challenge. It’s a real treat in every way."

You Bet! previously aired on ITV for 10 series in the 1980s and 1990s and was first hosted by Sir Bruce Forsyth, before Matthew Kelly took over the reins.