Holly Willoughby's black tuxedo dress on DOI was probably her most wearable yet - so I searched & found a £98 lookalike

Holly Willoughby's Dancing On Ice wardrobe is a little, well, formal for everyday life. I love seeing all the long gowns she sashays in each week, but it was refreshing to see her in something a little more wearable on Sunday night's show.

Some viewers might have been upset that she wasn't covered in gold glitter or wearing a dress with a dramatic fishtail hem, but I loved seeing the 43-year-old in something simple. Something that I could add to my wardrobe with ease - a dress that could be worn for an event or a special occasion. Okay, so her actual designer dress was £2,912 and the back was super revealing, but regardless, I went on a mission to find a dress that's similar. I've got lots of parties this year and I need a gorgeous dress to add into the mix.

© ITV/Shutterstock Holly Willoughby looked incredible on Sunday night's Dancing On Ice wearing a Versace dress, styled by her longtime stylist Dannii Whiteman

With Holly away from our screens, and showing less about her personal life on Instagram, I've missed her easy-to-copy wardrobe. I won't lie, I definitely ordered a few floral dresses after seeing her wear them on the This Morning sofa, ditto with her Marks & Spencer edits over the years.

She was the girl next door, and her wardrobe for Dancing On Ice has always been very fancy, and this series so far we've seen some real showstoppers. But Sunday night's look was different... it was quite, dare I say it, low key. When her stylist Dannii Whiteman opted for a Versace black tuxedo dress, it immediately made me want to buy a simple black tuxedo dress - a cheaper one though, I might add.

Black tuxedo dresses are a popular choice for work parties around Christmas time, but they've often got long sleeves. I searched high and low and I found this beauty on the Reiss website that I think is a really good version of Holly's - and it will also be fab all year round.

Obviously it's not the same as Holly's, but it looks quite similar. It's fitted to the body, it falls just below the knee, it has the same tuxedo features borrowed from traditional men's tailoring. It's a hit you've got to admit, and do you know what else? It's on sale.

I couldn't believe my eyes when I found this dress deducted from £238 down to £98. That's an amazing discount. Sizes are running out fast, and I'm worried it'll have sold out before you've even looked at this story.

If it has, don't worry, I've found this one from Karen Millen...

The 'Tailored Polished Viscose Collared Detail Tuxedo Midi Dress' from Karen Millen is tailored with layers, and has a similar tuxedo style. This one is also on sale, priced at £84 down from £279.

Holly's look was very 90s and she teamed the dress with a pair of black strappy sandals from Jimmy Choo (a shoe brand favourite with Princess Kate) and a pair of dramatic gold Givenchy earrings.

If I order this dress, and trust me, I might. I'll probably opt for paired back accessories like Holly, but I would probably add a fabulous metallic clutch bag just to make the overall look a bit more glam.

As you can tell, Holly 2.0 is going for a more luxe feel to her wardrobe, and I'm looking forward to seeing her in her regal era.