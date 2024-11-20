Kelly Clarkson highlights miniscule waist in leather skirt and platform heels

Kelly Clarkson rocked an all-black look on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she looked stunning!

The award-winning TV host stepped out in New York City dressed in a sheer black top tucked into a patent leather skirt, highlighting her slim waistline.

The outfit was teamed with a pair of chunky platform heels. Kelly styled her long blond hair in a bouncy blowdry and wore her bangs straight, framing her face. She opted for a natural makeup look and a nude lipstick.

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson's style transformation

Kelly wore another all-black look on Tuesday's show too, teaming a structured mini dress with sheer tights and heeled boots, as she hosted a star-studded show with all the Wicked cast.

On Monday, she went for a slightly different vibe, teaming a leopard print shirt over a black turtleneck top. Kelly moved to New York City back in August 2023, after wanting to start a new chapter in her life.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson looked fantastic in an all-black look on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show

She had been living in Los Angeles for many years, with her two children, Remi and River, but after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, she wanted a change of scenery.

New York City offers Kelly the freedom to walk everywhere, and she's been enjoying exploring all that the city has to offer.

© NBC Kelly wore another all-black look on Tuesday's show as she was joined by the cast of Wicked

She lives close to a park, and was pleased with the new home she found for herself and her young children. Kelly has been very open about the challenges she faced during her divorce, and spoke to Apple Music about it back in 2023, shortly before moving to NYC.

She said: "I don't know how people get through anything like that because I’m not going to say I did it gracefully. Behind closed doors by myself, it was not… Just to be brutally honest, I did not handle it well. I had many sessions with just my friends of… I couldn't even speak.

© Kevin Mazur Kelly has a fabulous sense of style

"I was crying so hard…even before separating. There were just a lot of now unhealthy habits you recognize or habits that you recognize that you didn’t see before. Hindsight is a lot easier."

Kelly has been thriving since moving to the East Coast and has had an incredible year in her career. She's released a holiday album and is set to host the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony once again in December.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Kelly moved to NYC for a fresh start in 2023

She also took away the Outstanding Talk Show award at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards in June.

The Kelly Clarkson Show first premiered in 2019 and has won over 20 Daytime Emmy Awards, including several wins for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.