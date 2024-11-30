Holly Willoughby and her rarely-seen mum just twinned in matching £745 outfits

On Friday evening, the stunning Holly Willoughby looked fabulous as she shared a picture of herself and her mother, Lynn, walking through the woods.

With their backs to the camera, the blonde duo were twinning in matching puffer jackets, which were a past-season buy from Katharine Hamnett. The funky outwear staples had 'LOVE' emblazoned on the back and looked ultra cosy!

Holly wore a shorter style puffer, worth £745, complete with boots and a beanie hat, and her Lynn, 76, rocked the longer version, which her TV star daughter had also been snapped wearing before. Sharing is caring!

Holly captioned the wholesome image: "Me and Mamma" with a series of emojis. Fans loved the pretty snap, with many saying how much they loved the coat, including Abbey Clancy, who quipped: "I want that coat."

Holly occasionally shares pictures of herself and her lookalike mother who also has gorgeous blonde locks just like her daughter. The Wylde Moon founder is incredibly close to both her parents. Her mother and dad, Terry, have been married since 1977 and the presenter previously spoke about their aspirational romance.

Speaking to the mirror, Holly said: "My mum and dad have been together for years and years, and they're a real team.

"My mum instilled in me the importance of family life and being married to somebody who is a real partner. From watching her with my dad over the years, I knew that was something I really wanted for myself."

On Mother's Day last year, Holly shared a joyous mother-daughter selfie – and once again, the pair looked so similar, wearing pretty dresses and flawless makeup.

The picture featured in her Wylde Moon newsletter, accompanied by some of Holly's pearls of wisdom on the subject of motherhood.

Sharing some of her best motherly advice handed down to her via Lynn, Holly said: "Pick your battles and don't sweat the small stuff."

We couldn't agree more!