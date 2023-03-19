8 sweetest celebrity Mother's Day tributes: Holly Willoughby, Victoria Beckham, more

With mums up and down the country being celebrated on Mother's Day this Sunday 19 March, HELLO! have taken a look at how the nation's celebrity mothers are spending the special day, as well as how they are paying tribute to their own mums.

From Victoria Beckham's heartfelt tribute to her mum Jackie, as well as her doting tribute from husband David, to Lorraine Kelly's family lunch and Louise Redknapp's adorable post from her sons Charley and Beau, other stars have taken to sharing cute throwback photos from the past.

Take a look at the best Mother's Day post from the likes of Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sarah Ferguson, Holly Willoughby and more…

Victoria Beckham

Former Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham shared the sweetest photograph beside her mother Jackie Adams to her Instagram Story along with the caption: "I love you so much."

VB celebrated her mother-in-law Sandra Beckham on Sunday too, sharing a second snap of David's mum looking radiant in a sage green blouse.

The mother-of-four also received a flurry of sweet messages from her sons Brooklyn, Cruz, and Romeo on social media, to which she responded that she is "blessed to be a mum".

Rochelle Humes

This Morning star Rochelle Humes was showered with several bouquets of blooming spring flowers to mark Mothering Sunday. The mother-of-three, who shares daughters Alaia-Mae and Valentina and son Blake with JLS star Marvin Humes, also penned a heartwarming message in honour of those who have lost loved ones.

"To my Mama, my friends and family you inspire me as a Mother way more than you know. "It’s a bittersweet day for so many, for those of you that find it tough, I’m with you. Look after yourself today take a step back if you need to, social media can be an overwhelming place to be on a day like today if it’s a hard one…"

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Mother-of-two Catherine Zeta-Jones was no doubt spoiled by her children Dylan and Carys on Sunday. The Hollywood A-lister also paid tribute to her own mum, writing: "Dearest Mam, on this day, and every day, you inspire me and love me for everything I am and everything I am not. Could there possibly be enough days to thank you? You are my Queen. I love you Mam."

Holly Willoughby

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby shared a glowing selfie beside her mum Linda, writing: "Happy Mother’s Day beautiful Mumma… Always there for us in every way… Couldn’t be more blessed… Love you."

Louise Redknapp

Louise Redknapp's sons showered her with love on Mother's Day this year, taking to Instagram to share the sweetest tributes to their mum, as well as presenting her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Gemma Atkinson

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez shared the sweetest post in honour of his fiancée and beautiful baby mama Gemma Atkinson on Sunday. "Happy Mother's Day to the best one! Like Mia says... We love you for hundreds of years," wrote Gorka. How cute!

Sarah Ferguson

The Duchess of York honoured her two daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice on Mother's Day, praising the mothers they have both become.

"I’m so proud of my girls and the beautiful women and mothers they have grown up to be. I feel extremely blessed to call them mine. My darlings, you are my sunshine always & forever," wrote Sarah.

Stacey Dooley

Sunday marked a heartwarming milestone for Stacey Dooley, who marked her first Mother's Day as a mum, having welcomed her daughter Minnie with Kevin Clifton earlier this year. Stacey took the opportunity to thank her mother on the special day.

