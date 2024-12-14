Katy Perry displays 20lbs weight loss in skintight metallic dress

Katy Perry made a showstopping appearance at iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball in New York City on Friday.

The 40-year-old displayed her slimmed-down physique in a metallic silver dress that hugged her curves and featured ruched detailing that accentuated her tiny waist.

The skintight frock also boasted a high neck, long sleeves, and a floor-sweeping length. Katy let her dress take center stage and kept her accessories to a minimum with earrings and chunky rings.

Following her red carpet appearance, Katy took to the stage to perform a selection of her greatest hits, wearing flesh-colored hot pants, a boned corset with silver metallic cups on the bust, and matching thigh-high boots.

Katy has undergone a body transformation over the last several months, reportedly losing a whopping 20lbs.

The singer is said to have cut out sugar and processed foods and has started working out alongside her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

© Getty Images Katy looked incredible in her silver metallic dress

Katy recently admitted that she doesn't like working out but attributed her new sculpted physique to her love of swimming.

"Well, I hate working out. I actually do," she said during filming for her new ITV concert special, Night of a Lifetime at the Central Hall Westminster on Wednesday night.

© Getty Images Katy has reportedly lost 20lbs

"You know what I love to do, I love to dance, swim, and do things that don't feel like working out," she added.

Discussing her toned arms, which recently went viral, she explained: "I hear that my biceps were going around the internet. So that's a little bit from my swimming I will say I am quite a good swimmer.

"But seriously it's been a while since I have been on tour and by the time I go on tour it will be eight years.

© Getty Images Katy changed into hot pants and a corset for her performance

"So, I actually probably should go to the gym. The tour is going to be a dance party, and everyone is invited."

In October, Katy shared one of her diet secrets in an Instagram post detailing a day in her life in the run-up to her performance at the AFL Grand Final in Australia.

© Getty Images Katy performed a medley of her hits

The "Roar" singer revealed that she consumes several eggs a day, opting for the protein-rich snack instead of unhealthy options.

"I eat a lot of hard-boiled eggs because they are a great source of protein," she said while standing in front of a table full of breakfast items.

Katy has even devised her own way to crack an egg, explaining: "I don't crack them on [the plate], I go like this [cracks on forehead]."

She jokingly added: "Ouch, that one really hurt, and it had some juice in it."

During the video, Katy could also be seen cracking a hard-boiled egg on her forehead as she sat in a chair getting her hair and makeup done.

Katy tries to follow Orlando's lead and eat "clean" foods like chicken or fish with plenty of fruit and vegetables, nuts, and seeds.

© Getty Images Katy's sculpted arms are the result of swimming

"[Orlando] definitely is very goal-minded about everything with the way he eats and works out," Katy told Women's Health in January.

"I'm probably one-fourth or one-fifth of what he is, so he is super dedicated and I'm more of a maintaining mother."

Elaborating on her diet, Katy explained that she always begins her day with a glass of water and apple cider vinegar followed by celery juice.

© Instagram Katy tries to eat clean

She will then have a banana or hard-boiled eggs for breakfast followed by a protein with salad or soup for lunch.

While dinner consists of a simple meal like grilled chicken with quinoa and asparagus, she will treat herself to pasta once or twice a week.