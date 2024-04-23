Melissa McCarthy displays slim waist in see-through top after 75lbs weight loss

Melissa McCarthy appears more confident than ever following her recent weight loss.

The 53-year-old displayed her staggering transformation in a sheer black top that revealed her lacy bra for the opening night of the new musical Suffs at The Music Box Theatre in New York City.

Melissa looked incredible for the event and highlighted her slimmed-down physique in her chic ensemble.

She teamed her daring see-through top with a pair of wide-legged black pants and a matching jacket, leaving her chest and slim waist exposed.

To complement her look, Melissa wore her hair down in face-framing curls and added a pop of red lipstick and rosy blush.

The Bridesmaids star has reportedly lost a whopping 75lbs after trying several fad diets over the years.

© Getty Images Melissa has reportedly lost 75lbs

One thing that helped Melissa achieve her new look is developing a healthier mindset about her appearance.

"I finally said [to myself], 'Oh for God sakes, stop worrying about it', and it may be the best thing I've ever done," she shared on CBS Mornings.

"I truly stopped worrying about [my weight]. I stopped over-analyzing, over-thinking, over-doing anything."

© Getty Images Melissa appears more confident than ever

She added: "I just stopped constantly being worried about it and I think there's something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked."

It wasn't easy for Melissa to change her mindset as she has been critical about her weight since she was a teenager.

She told Rolling Stone in 2017: "I thought I battled weight throughout high school, but I look back at pictures of me as a cheerleader, doing sprints, lifting weights, doing gymnastics, playing tennis, and while I wasn't reed-thin like some girls... I was a size six the entire time.

"So, what on earth was I freaking out about? Like, I would kill, absolutely kill, to look like that now."

© Getty Images Melissa exposed her black lace bra in her sheer top

Speaking about her fluctuating weight, Melissa told Us Weekly: "I've been every size in the world. Parts of my twenties, I was in great shape, but I didn't appreciate it. If I was a six or an eight, I thought, 'Why aren't I a two or a four?’"

The actress noticed her weight begin to change when she moved to Los Angeles and gained 25lbs because she "stopped walking and ate [expletive] food".

"I was in good shape, then suddenly I gained 25lbs. And then after my second kid, I haven’t lost any, because I’ve been working every day of my life," she added to Rolling Stone.

© Getty Images Melissa said she has been 'every size'

"I could eat healthier, I could drink less," she added.

"I should be learning another language and working out more, but I'm just always saying, 'Ah, I could get hit by a bus tomorrow.'"

However, when she landed her role on Gilmore Girls, she turned to an extreme diet in order to slim down.

© Getty Images Melissa has stopped worrying about her weight

She confessed that she spent four months in 2003 on a doctor-supervised all-liquid diet, which saw her lose 70lbs.

"I'd never do that again. I felt starved and crazy half the time," she previously said.

