Katy Perry looks slimmer than ever in ab-baring corset in Paris
The American Idol star attended the Diane von Furstenberg - Woman In Charge premiere

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Katy Perry made another stunning appearance in Paris on Monday – just 24 hours after she lit up the runway at Vogue World: Paris in a see-through dress. 

The 39-year-old attended the Diane von Furstenberg – Woman In Charge premiere at Silencio Des Pres wearing an eye-catching double denim ensemble. 

Katy looked slimmer than ever in the quirky co-ord, which featured a cropped corset that exposed her tiny waist and flat stomach, and a full-length skirt boasting metal hardware and cut-outs that hugged her curves. 

She added an elaborate jacket which she wore hanging off her shoulders and her raven locks cascaded down her back in loose waves. 

Katy looked gorgeous in her denim co-ord

Katy's latest outing comes after she made a surprise appearance on the catwalk at Place Vendôme showcasing an exquisite archival Noir Kei Ninomiya dress. 

The daring dress featured geometric shapes and intricate tulle floral embellishments on the skirt, leaving much of Katy's skin tantalizingly visible. 

Katy appears to have slimmed down significantly over the last few months and has been sporting taut abs and defined biceps in her recent photos. 

While they may have been honed thanks to her diet and fitness routine, Katy insisted that she has put exercise on the "backburner" since welcoming her daughter Daisy Dove with her fiancé Orlando Bloom. 

Katy is looking slimmer than ever

"I wanna give any extra moments I have to being present and being a mother," she told Women's Health, adding that working out "ends up on the back burner here and there." 

She added: "[Exercise is] not my favorite thing to do with the world – unless I'm dancing or I'm snowboarding or I'm doing something that's kind of masked."

Katy's outfit highlighted her incredible physique

However, one significant change she has made to her lifestyle is "eating earlier". 

"I've started eating earlier, which everybody swears by, but that's only because my daughter eats earlier, which is great," she told the outlet. 

"I used to go to dinner at eight o'clock and anyone that tries to make [a] reservation at eight o'clock, I'm like, 'I'm out,' it's too much." 

Katy wowed on the catwalk in a daring see-through dress

Last week, she displayed even more of her tiny frame by wearing a skimpy bikini to promote her comeback single "Woman's World".

Katy shared a video of herself, which you can watch below, dressed in a sheer bikini top with matching white bottoms made of the same woven material and added a touch of edginess with a pair of leather chaps. 

WATCH: Katy Perry rocks white bikini as she teases new single

Her hair was styled into loose waves, cascading down her shoulders, and her makeup was flawlessly applied, highlighting her natural beauty. A metal and glass choker completed the look, adding a modern twist to her ensemble. 

The post, which quickly went viral, was captioned with an exciting announcement: "WOMAN’S WORLD SONG JULY 11 VIDEO JULY 12 PRE-SAVE + PRE-ORDER GET READY TO POP OFF KATYPERRY.COM." 

Katy teased her new single in the video

Fans flooded the comment section with enthusiasm, expressing their excitement for Katy's return to the music scene. 

"KATY PERRY IS BAACK!!!!" exclaimed one fan, while another commented: "The hair, the body, the Max Martin production, the confidence. OH KATY PERRY IS SO BACK."

