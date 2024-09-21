Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katy Perry gets candid about 'bold' daughter Daisy Dove
katy perry double denim outfit diane von furstenberg woman in charge premiere paris© Getty Images

The singer shares the four-year-old with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Katy Perry has shared an insight into her daughter Daisy Dove's personality, admitting she takes after both of her parents.

The "Firework" singer – who shares the four-year-old with her fiancé Orlando Bloom – revealed that they are raising a daughter who isn't "shy" about expressing herself.

"She's just not shy. She's a product of both parents being very bold," Katy told Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

Katy confessed that Daisy picks up on every little thing her parents do, which has ultimately impacted her behavior.

"Orlando and I, when we argue, we argue kinda hot and fast and then cool really quickly," she explained. "It's like, 'La la la la la, I love you. Alright, let's move on.'"

Describing them as a "loud family", Katy added: "We call ourselves the chaos crew. We are fire, fire, fire, and so she sees all of that."

orlando bloom with daughter daisy dove on american idol© American Idol
Daisy takes after both her parents

Katy's admission came one day before she released her new album, 143, on Friday, and it features Daisy making her music debut.

The last track on the record, "Wonder", features Daisy singing alongside her mom at the start and end of the song.

Daisy Dove Bloom projected on screen as she is addressed by mom Katy Perry during her Vegas residency Play© X
Katy revealed Daisy is not shy

Daisy can first be heard singing: "One day, when we're older / Will we still look up in wonder?"

At the end of the song, she returns to sing: "One day, when we're older / Will we still look up in wonder? / Someday, when we're wiser / Will our hearts still have that fire?"

Katy's new music has been heavily influenced by her daughter and her recent single, "Lifetimes" was inspired by Daisy.

Katy Perry - WONDER (Pseudo Video)

During an interview on The One Show, Katy explained: "'Lifetimes' is a song that I wrote inspired by my daughter; obviously I tell her 'I love you' before she goes to bed every night, but I've started telling her, 'Will you find me in every lifetime?' and she says, 'Yes.'"

She then revealed how they'd spent their summer, giving insight into their cute mother-daughter bond. 

"The sweetest thing is we've been all over Europe this summer, and we've been to a lot of beaches, and I bought a big stack of chocolate gold coins, and when we're building sandcastles, I will hide them as she’s digging and she will find them, so she loves finding chocolate coins."

Daisy Dove Bloom and mom Katy Perry autograph copies of the latter's album 143 together, shared on TikTok© TikTok
Katy's music has been inspired by her daughter

She continued: "So the other day I said, 'Will you find me in every lifetime?' and she said 'Yes, and we'll find chocolate coins together!'"

"So I just think you can find your soulmate, it can be your best friend, your pet, your daughter, it can be your son, aunt, partner; they come in many shapes and forms and they surprise you." 

Katy Perry visits the SiriusXM studios on August 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Katy's daughter features on her track 'Wonder'

While Daisy is Katy's only child, she also has a good relationship with Orlando's son, Flynn, 13, who he shares with his ex, Miranda Kerr. 

"I'll play things to Orlando's son, who's 13," Katy told Audacy. "He has a really good ear…he's probably the best person out of my whole family."

katy perry orlando bloom black tie event© Getty Images
Orlando's son Flynn gives Katy feedback on her music

Katy admitted that the rest of her family have given up sharing feedback on her music.  

"They've had enough of me. I mean, they're fine, but like...my family, they're telling me to move or take the trash out," she joked. "They're sick of it. It's family, they're just going to be real. I don't do a listening party."

