Katy Perry shares unconventional method she used to snare Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry shares unconventional method she used to snare Orlando Bloom
katy perry orlando bloom black tie event© Getty Images

Katy Perry shares unconventional method she used to snare Orlando Bloom

The Roar singer met the Pirates of the Caribbean star in 2016

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Katy Perry resorted to an unconventional method to snare her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The 39-year-old revealed that she turned to 'witchcraft' to manifest the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 47, and "cast a little spell" that included details of what she wanted in her future partner.

WATCH: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom make out live on stage

Katy made her revelation on the Kyle and Jackie O Show as she admitted their chemistry was something that "built" rather than being love at first sight.

"It definitely built. I cast a little spell for him, and it came true," she stated.

After she was pushed for more details, Katy admitted she was going through a "tricky" time in her life and felt like she was "going through this loop love-wise".

"I literally was like, 'You know what? I'm going to write down a recipe of what I want in my future mate,'" she explained.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Katy 'cast a spell' to manifest Orlando

"And I wrote two things that I really remember very clearly, which was someone to meet me in my adventure language, my love language, and then also someone that's as spiritually curious as I am."

Katy then said how she eventually met Orlando at a Gloden Globes party in 2016 and they bonded over fast food.

(L-R) Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the premiere of "The Cut" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival © Getty Images
The couple met in 2016

"I chose this dress. It was this shade of pink that I knew kind of was related to rose quartz. I was doing all of the things, you know, and then it happened that night," she said.

"I ordered some In-N-Out burgers to an award show, and he stole one off of my table. And I was like, 'That's interesting. You're interesting. Hello. Don't take my burger but take my burger.'"

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend day three of the Wimbledon © Getty Images
Katy and Orlando got engaged in 2019

They immediately began dating before calling it quits the following year. They reunited after a year apart and announced their engagement in 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, four, in 2020.

Explaining the reason for their breakup on the Call Her Daddy podcast recently, Katy said: "I mean, he was [in it], in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions.

Katy Perry stuns in strapless lilac gown as she joins Orlando Bloom© Getty Images
The couple split for a year in 2017

"I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, 'I can't do this anymore, I need to swim in a different pond.' But I had yet to do a lot of some real work."

During their split, Orlando went to the famed week-long intensive therapy retreat at The Hoffman Institute, which changed the course of their relationship.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom© Instagram
Katy and Orlando share daughter Daisy Dove

"He went there, and then he came back, and he wasn't playing this cat-mouse game anymore with me."

Katy admitted that she was "used to the push-pull" of their relationship that would often result in a "dopamine hit" from "playing games".

However, she soon followed in Orlando's footsteps and attended the Hoffman Institute, which "saved my life".

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the Kering Caring for Women Dinner during New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at The Pool on September 9, 2024 in New York, New York© Getty Images
Katy and Orlando both attended the Hoffman Institute

"I had a really tough year, and I finally went to Hoffman towards the end of that year that we were separated, and then I got the tools and spoke the same language, and it changed my life," she said.

"It saved my life," Katy added. "I would be dead without it. I would not be on this planet without that process – and meditation."

