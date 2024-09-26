Katy Perry resorted to an unconventional method to snare her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The 39-year-old revealed that she turned to 'witchcraft' to manifest the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 47, and "cast a little spell" that included details of what she wanted in her future partner.

Katy made her revelation on the Kyle and Jackie O Show as she admitted their chemistry was something that "built" rather than being love at first sight.

"It definitely built. I cast a little spell for him, and it came true," she stated.

After she was pushed for more details, Katy admitted she was going through a "tricky" time in her life and felt like she was "going through this loop love-wise".

"I literally was like, 'You know what? I'm going to write down a recipe of what I want in my future mate,'" she explained.

© Getty Images Katy 'cast a spell' to manifest Orlando

"And I wrote two things that I really remember very clearly, which was someone to meet me in my adventure language, my love language, and then also someone that's as spiritually curious as I am."

Katy then said how she eventually met Orlando at a Gloden Globes party in 2016 and they bonded over fast food.

© Getty Images The couple met in 2016

"I chose this dress. It was this shade of pink that I knew kind of was related to rose quartz. I was doing all of the things, you know, and then it happened that night," she said.

"I ordered some In-N-Out burgers to an award show, and he stole one off of my table. And I was like, 'That's interesting. You're interesting. Hello. Don't take my burger but take my burger.'"

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando got engaged in 2019

They immediately began dating before calling it quits the following year. They reunited after a year apart and announced their engagement in 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, four, in 2020.

Explaining the reason for their breakup on the Call Her Daddy podcast recently, Katy said: "I mean, he was [in it], in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions.

© Getty Images The couple split for a year in 2017

"I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, 'I can't do this anymore, I need to swim in a different pond.' But I had yet to do a lot of some real work."

During their split, Orlando went to the famed week-long intensive therapy retreat at The Hoffman Institute, which changed the course of their relationship.

© Instagram Katy and Orlando share daughter Daisy Dove

"He went there, and then he came back, and he wasn't playing this cat-mouse game anymore with me."

Katy admitted that she was "used to the push-pull" of their relationship that would often result in a "dopamine hit" from "playing games".

However, she soon followed in Orlando's footsteps and attended the Hoffman Institute, which "saved my life".

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando both attended the Hoffman Institute

"I had a really tough year, and I finally went to Hoffman towards the end of that year that we were separated, and then I got the tools and spoke the same language, and it changed my life," she said.

"It saved my life," Katy added. "I would be dead without it. I would not be on this planet without that process – and meditation."