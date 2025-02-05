Hailey Bieber is the ultimate siren in an all-leather ensemble for date night with husband Justin Bieber

Once again, Hailey and Justin Bieber nailed date night chic with their opposing style agendas. Their signature "overdressed girlfriend" and "underdressed boyfriend" fashion codes were out in full force as they enjoyed dinner at Corner Store in Soho, New York City, after welcoming the son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year.

The beauty mogul oozed high-fashion glam in a monochromatic ensemble that featured a buttery-leather black bomber jacket stylishly cinched at the waist by ruched detailing. The sleek number was worn as a dress and teamed with a pair of black sheer tights and matching pointed-toe pumps. Hailey accessorized her polished look with a pair of mini black shades while he held her Rhode Lip Case in Espresso and Peptide Lip Tint in Raspberry Jelly.

The Rhode founder sleeked her toasted-almond locks pack into a '90-style claw clip and kept her makeup natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and a glossy lip.

Meanwhile, her husband, Justin, layered a grey hoodie and matching wool coat beneath a cropped beige trench. The slouchy look was teamed with a pair of baggy black pants and suede camel-toned clogs. The Purpose singer exuded style with a brown beanie and a pair of silver-rimmed sunglasses.

Hailey's date night looks

© GC Images Patchwork leather This isn't the first date night the couple have enjoyed this week as they were spotted out a few days before. The 28-year-old opted for an It-Girl approved ensemble as she donned a patchwork leather bomber jacket courtesy of Kith x Avirex New York Knicks collab. The eye-catching garment was paired with black tailored pants, square-toe boots, her signature sunglasses, and a mini brown leather handbag that perfectly complemented her phone case. Hailey sported a new hairdo for the occasion as her luscious locks were styled into tight curls with a middle parting. For the romantic occasion, Justin paired a pale yellow hoodie with oversized suit pants. The street-style look was teamed with a white-shirt, a yellow belt, and a taupe beanie.