Hailey Bieber shares new photo of baby Jack to ring in 2025 and it's adorable

Hailey Bieber has posted very few photos of her son who she shares with popstar husband Justin, but the model and entrepreneur took the opportunity to mark the beginning of a new year with a fresh photo of baby Jack Blues Bieber.

The 28-year-old was celebrating 2025 with her family and took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet selfie which included her little one.

True to her style, however, she made sure not to reveal her son's face so as to protect his privacy.

Hailey's fresh photo of baby Jack will delight fans

In the selfie, Hailey was looking into the camera while holding her son's leg while sweetly planting a loving kiss on her baby boy's tiny foot. She then captioned the snap: "HNY", with a pawprint emoji and smiling-face emoji.

Fans will no doubt be thrilled to see another glimpse into Hailey's life as a mom. Though many have been hoping to see his face, it seems Justin and Hailey are keen to keep their family life as private as possible.

The New Year's Eve selfie was reminiscent of the photo that Justin shared with his fans back in August to announce that Hailey had given birth.

The Grammy Award-winning artist shared a snap of Jack's foot wrapped in a fluffy blanket and announced their baby's full name in the caption.

Since then, their millions of followers have only seen snippets of their life as parents as the trio have mostly been laying low at their $25m mansion in Beverly Hills.

Hailey has posted a couple of photos from her time as a new mom, including photos of her push present, a smiling selfie of their family of three and their adorable Halloween costumes that involved baby Jack.

Hailey and Justin's quest for baby Jack's privacy

It's not too surprising that Hailey and Justin have chosen to keep Jack's identity away from the public spotlight as she previously revealed how the pressures of the internet made her want to keep the pregnancy a secret for as long as possible.

"It's also such a private, intimate thing," she said. "And it's just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people [expletive] care.

"Let me do what I want with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body — and let's just let it be that."

Hailey Bieber's glamorous New Year's Eve plans

Meanwhile, shortly before sharing Jack's new picture, Hailey shared some wow-worthy snaps from their family celebrations on her Instagram, including some sizzling bikini pictures.

In one photo, Hailey looked sensational in a pink two-piece while wearing a Happy New Year headband.

She accessorised with a fluffy leopard print coat as well as her stunning 'JBB' necklace, which Justin gifted to her not long after she gave birth to their first child.

Hailey was also seen eating an In-N-Out burger topped with caviar, and in another picture, she wore a hat from the burger chain while sipping a martini.