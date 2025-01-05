Justin and Hailey Bieber make rare public appearance amid ongoing divorce rumours

Power couple Justin and Hailey Bieber stepped out together in Los Angeles on Sunday, marking one of the rare appearances the duo have been seen publicly since welcoming their son Jack Blues Bieber in August last year.
Model Hailey, 28, nailed off-duty elegance in slouchy denim jeans, leather loafers and a cropped leather jacket.
The Rhode Beauty founder slicked her hair into a ballerina bun, and accessorized with tiny sunglasses - a signature accessory in her wardrobe.
The new mom also carried an oversized shoulder bag from Bottega Venetta, with Hailey rocking the $4,900 (£ 3,670) 'Large Hop' bag in 'Travertine' leather.
Meanwhile, Justin, 30, cut an equally casual figure in oversized jeans, a baggy white T-shirt and black overshirt.
The Peaches hitmaker added a black beanie, and rocked oval glasses as he and his wife hit the shops.
The couple's joint outing comes after Hailey appeared to shut down rumours the couple were experiencing troubles in their marriage. With the Internet ablaze with fans speculating if the Biebers were set to divorce.
One clip suggesting that Hailey and her husband were not speaking, racked up over 500,000 likes on TikTok.
In response, Hailey reposted a TikTok video of a man laughing, saying: "You’re not well, and it’s OK," which she captioned, "Me to all of you on the internet." Justin also appeared to dispel rumours of any marital struggles, sharing a sweet romantic selfie alongside his wife. The Grammy Award-winning artist left no caption on the post, but did plant a kiss on his wife's cheek as Hailey snapped the photo.