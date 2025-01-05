Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Justin and Hailey Bieber make rare public appearance amid ongoing divorce rumours
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen leaving Funke on October 23, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. © GC Images

The new parents stepped out in Los Angeles hours after Justin shared a loved-up selfie with his wife

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Power couple Justin and Hailey Bieber stepped out together in Los Angeles on Sunday, marking one of the rare appearances the duo have been seen publicly since welcoming their son Jack Blues Bieber in August last year. 

Model Hailey, 28, nailed off-duty elegance in slouchy denim jeans, leather loafers and a cropped leather jacket. 

The Rhode Beauty founder slicked her hair into a ballerina bun, and accessorized with tiny sunglasses - a signature accessory in her wardrobe. 

Justin and Hailey Bieber are seen on January 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty
The new mom also carried an oversized shoulder bag from Bottega Venetta, with Hailey rocking the $4,900 (£ 3,670) 'Large Hop' bag in 'Travertine' leather. 

Meanwhile, Justin, 30, cut an equally casual figure in oversized jeans, a baggy white T-shirt and black overshirt. 

The Peaches hitmaker added a black beanie, and rocked oval glasses as he and his wife hit the shops. 

Hailey looked cool and casual in oversized jeans and a cropped leather jacket© GC Images
The couple's joint outing comes after Hailey appeared to shut down rumours the couple were experiencing troubles in their marriage. With the Internet ablaze with fans speculating if the Biebers were set to divorce. 

One clip suggesting that Hailey and her husband were not speaking, racked up over 500,000 likes on TikTok.

The couple appeared in high spirits as they walked through a shopping mall together© Getty
In response, Hailey reposted a TikTok video of a man laughing, saying: "You’re not well, and it’s OK," which she captioned, "Me to all of you on the internet." Justin also appeared to dispel rumours of any marital struggles, sharing a sweet romantic selfie alongside his wife. The Grammy Award-winning artist left no caption on the post, but did plant a kiss on his wife's cheek as Hailey snapped the photo.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are stronger than ever 

Justin and Hailey Bieber walking with their baby© Instagram
Life changed forever in August 2024 when Justin and Hailey became parents for the first time, six years after they tied the knot in 2018.

"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one," Hailey told W Magazine in July. "'Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.' It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy."

Hailey and Justin Bieber in loved-up images© @justinbeiber
"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less."

justin bieber baby son jack foot© Instagram
Hailey appears to have embraced every moment of motherhood, and even recently showed off a glittering toi-et-moi ring dedicated to her son.

Hailey showed off her dazzling toi-et-moi ring© Instagram
Marking motherhood in a special way the new mom showed off a sparkler worn on her right hand, adding that one stone was for Jack and another for herself, who she referred to as 'Mama'.

