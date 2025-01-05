Justin and Hailey Bieber make rare public appearance amid ongoing divorce rumours

Power couple Justin and Hailey Bieber stepped out together in Los Angeles on Sunday, marking one of the rare appearances the duo have been seen publicly since welcoming their son Jack Blues Bieber in August last year.

Model Hailey, 28, nailed off-duty elegance in slouchy denim jeans, leather loafers and a cropped leather jacket.

The Rhode Beauty founder slicked her hair into a ballerina bun, and accessorized with tiny sunglasses - a signature accessory in her wardrobe.

© Getty Justin and Hailey Bieber are seen on January 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The new mom also carried an oversized shoulder bag from Bottega Venetta, with Hailey rocking the $4,900 (£ 3,670) 'Large Hop' bag in 'Travertine' leather.

Meanwhile, Justin, 30, cut an equally casual figure in oversized jeans, a baggy white T-shirt and black overshirt.

The Peaches hitmaker added a black beanie, and rocked oval glasses as he and his wife hit the shops.

© GC Images Hailey looked cool and casual in oversized jeans and a cropped leather jacket

The couple's joint outing comes after Hailey appeared to shut down rumours the couple were experiencing troubles in their marriage. With the Internet ablaze with fans speculating if the Biebers were set to divorce.

One clip suggesting that Hailey and her husband were not speaking, racked up over 500,000 likes on TikTok.

© Getty The couple appeared in high spirits as they walked through a shopping mall together

In response, Hailey reposted a TikTok video of a man laughing, saying: "You’re not well, and it’s OK," which she captioned, "Me to all of you on the internet." Justin also appeared to dispel rumours of any marital struggles, sharing a sweet romantic selfie alongside his wife. The Grammy Award-winning artist left no caption on the post, but did plant a kiss on his wife's cheek as Hailey snapped the photo.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are stronger than ever © Instagram Justin and Hailey became parents for the first time in 2024 Life changed forever in August 2024 when Justin and Hailey became parents for the first time, six years after they tied the knot in 2018.

"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one," Hailey told W Magazine in July. "'Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.' It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy." © @justinbeiber Hailey and Justin often shared loved-up photos together "I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less."

© Instagram Justin and Hailey have only shared a handful of photos of baby Jack Hailey appears to have embraced every moment of motherhood, and even recently showed off a glittering toi-et-moi ring dedicated to her son.