Hailey Bieber's off-duty mom style oozes office siren with stylish $200 spectacles and chic kitten heels

Forget model off duty, Hailey Bieber just served the ultimate mom off duty look as she enjoyed a girls' night out with bestie Kendall Jenner in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
The beauty mogul sported the classic geek-chic aesthetic as she donned a pair of stylish Bonnie Clyde 'Baby Glasses', $200 / £200. The brown oval-shaped spectacles feature a tortoiseshell print with an acetate-frame .
The ultra-mini glasses ooze office siren – think Gisele Bünchden's immaculate fashion in The Devil Wears Prada.
This isn't the first time the Rhode founder has sported the elegant lenses as they have become a staple accessory in her new mom wardrobe. Hailey donned the same pair back in October during her Rhode Skin Barrier Butter launch party. The mother-of-one channeled 1990s Julia Roberts at the Golden Globes as she wore an oversized, double-breasted grey pewter suit from Anthony Vaccarello's Saint Laurent. Hailey served the ultimate power dressing aesthetic as she folded up the cuffs of her stripes shirt underneath and added a spotted merlot tie.
Hailey also sported the spectacles in her campaign advert for Rhode's new 'Cinnamon Roll Lip Tint'. The brunette beauty was photographed lounging on a sofa while donning a camel toned fluffy jumper and checkered mini-shorts.
After renewing their wedding vows in Hawaii on May, 9, Hailey and Justin Bieber, who have been married for six years, welcomed their first child, four-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber, on August, 22.
Hailey was photographed strolling through West Hollywood as she met her pal, Kendall Jenner, for an ultra-stylish dinner date. Justin Bieber's wife teamed her specs with a mocha-mousse trench coat, a pair of wide-leg jeans and The Row's Liisas brown kitten heels. Hailey layered a simple white top underneath her outwear, while she carried an elegant black handbag.
The skincare fanatic was a vision courtesy of her radiant complexion that was enhanced by a pinch of rosy blush and a nude glossy lip. Hailey styled her 'toasted almond' locks into effortless soft waves, while opting for a pale pink manicure.
Meanwhile, Kendall exuded glamor for the evening in a cozy scarlet coat and black pants and leather boots. The model kept a low profile as she donned a pair of oval-shaped blackout sunglasses. The 818 founder sported her new bob hair cut that was flicked up at the ends for a retro '60s look.
The duo have served a slew of coordinated looks recently and even matched in sheer stockings and mini-skirts on Sunday evening. The 29-year-old supermodel exuded elegance in a taupe blazer top, while Hailey layered her outfit with a long, black leather trench coat.