Hailey Bieber's off-duty mom style oozes office siren with stylish $200 spectacles and chic kitten heels

Forget model off duty, Hailey Bieber just served the ultimate mom off duty look as she enjoyed a girls' night out with bestie Kendall Jenner in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

© The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID Hailey Bieber donned The Row's 'Liisas' kitten heels

The beauty mogul sported the classic geek-chic aesthetic as she donned a pair of stylish Bonnie Clyde 'Baby Glasses', $200 / £200. The brown oval-shaped spectacles feature a tortoiseshell print with an acetate-frame .

EXACT MATCH: Bonnie Clyde Brown Oval Baby Glasses © Bonnie Clyde $200 AT SSENSE US £200 AT SSENSE UK

The ultra-mini glasses ooze office siren – think Gisele Bünchden's immaculate fashion in The Devil Wears Prada.

© Alamy Stock Photo Gisele Bundchen's character is the epitome of office siren

This isn't the first time the Rhode founder has sported the elegant lenses as they have become a staple accessory in her new mom wardrobe. Hailey donned the same pair back in October during her Rhode Skin Barrier Butter launch party. The mother-of-one channeled 1990s Julia Roberts at the Golden Globes as she wore an oversized, double-breasted grey pewter suit from Anthony Vaccarello's Saint Laurent. Hailey served the ultimate power dressing aesthetic as she folded up the cuffs of her stripes shirt underneath and added a spotted merlot tie.

© Instagram Hailey sported the Bonnie Clyde 'Baby Glasses' for her Rhode launch event

Hailey also sported the spectacles in her campaign advert for Rhode's new 'Cinnamon Roll Lip Tint'. The brunette beauty was photographed lounging on a sofa while donning a camel toned fluffy jumper and checkered mini-shorts.

After renewing their wedding vows in Hawaii on May, 9, Hailey and Justin Bieber, who have been married for six years, welcomed their first child, four-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber, on August, 22.

Hailey was photographed strolling through West Hollywood as she met her pal, Kendall Jenner, for an ultra-stylish dinner date. Justin Bieber's wife teamed her specs with a mocha-mousse trench coat, a pair of wide-leg jeans and The Row's Liisas brown kitten heels. Hailey layered a simple white top underneath her outwear, while she carried an elegant black handbag.

© Instagram The spectacles are the new mom's go-to accessory

The skincare fanatic was a vision courtesy of her radiant complexion that was enhanced by a pinch of rosy blush and a nude glossy lip. Hailey styled her 'toasted almond' locks into effortless soft waves, while opting for a pale pink manicure.

© The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID Kendall Jenner looked cosy in a wool coat

Meanwhile, Kendall exuded glamor for the evening in a cozy scarlet coat and black pants and leather boots. The model kept a low profile as she donned a pair of oval-shaped blackout sunglasses. The 818 founder sported her new bob hair cut that was flicked up at the ends for a retro '60s look.

The duo have served a slew of coordinated looks recently and even matched in sheer stockings and mini-skirts on Sunday evening. The 29-year-old supermodel exuded elegance in a taupe blazer top, while Hailey layered her outfit with a long, black leather trench coat.