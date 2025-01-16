Hailey Bieber is a winter dream in faux fur coat and $3,800 IT bag during snowy getaway with Justin

Hailey Bieber has just proven that the perfect winter wardrobe is all about a blend of cozy fuzz and luxe fur, with a hint of rich, buttery chocolate leather. The Rhode founder continues to embrace the snug season in the most stylish way possible, pairing a Sharon Stone-inspired, 'mob wife' faux fur coat with Miu Miu's reawakened archival handbag, a must have from the It-Girl label.

© Instagram/@haileybieber Hailey is no stranger to a faux fur number

The mother-of-one oozed snow-queen chic as she was pictured in the furry number, a brown and black long-length faux fur coat with an oversized silhouette. Hailey teamed the eye-catching garment with a pair of straight-leg light-wash jeans and a black sweater. The beauty mogul let her fur do all the talking as she completed her look with Khaite's simple black 'Marfa Square-Toe Loafers', $554 / $507. and a pair of her signature ultra-mini '90s-style black sunglasses.

When it comes to the colder months, Hailey always asserts that brown is the colour of the season. Justin Bieber's wife perfectly paired her winter-dream coat with a chocolate colored handbag. The accessory in question is straight from Miu Miu's runway – the small Miu Miu 'Adventure nappa leather top-handle bag in Briarwood', $3,800 / £2,950. Recovered from the fashion label's archives, the timeless bag has been reinterpreted to feature a lighter structure for a classic style. The accessory is embossed with gold lettering to include the brand's logo and includes antiqued gold-tone hardware, a detachable and adjustable leather shoulder strap, and a linen blend interior with zipper pockets.

EXACT MATCH: Miu Miu Brown Aventure Nappa Leather Top-Handle Bag © Miu Miu $3800 AT FARFETCH US

£2,950 AT FARFETCH UK



The skincare fanatic enhanced her radiant complexion with a pinch of rosy blush and a nude glossy lip. Hailey styled her 'toasted almond' locks into effortless soft waves, while opting for her signature glazed manicure.

© Instagram/@haileybieber Hailey Bieber's Saint Laurent pregnancy reveal

The new mom was joined in Aspen by her husband, Justin Bieber, as the pair were spotted strolling around the luxury shops. Justin looked equally stylish in a pair of Balenciaga black pants embossed with the fashion house's logo and an oversized black puffer coat. The singer teamed his all-black ensemble with a pair of chunky snow boots and a beanie, while he opted for a pair of oval, tortoise-printed sunglasses.

© Instagram/@haileybieber Hailey looked sensational in the fur number

After renewing their wedding vows in Hawaii on May, 9, Hailey and Justin Bieber, who have been married for six years, welcomed their first child, four-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber, on August, 22.

Hailey is no stranger to luxe faux fur and proved the garment isn't only stylish for the snowy weather. Back in November, the Saint Laurent muse donned a similar brown and black cozy coat with nothing underneath. Posing for the camera with fresh makeup, Hailey wore the fluffy number off-the shoulder to flash her décolletage. The model slicked back her cinnamon-toned locks into a sleek bun and opted for a pair of dainty gold hoops.