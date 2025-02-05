Amanda Holden is all legs in ultra-plunging hot pink gown during lavish winter getaway

We only have one word for Amanda Holden, and it is: wow! The BGT star was pictured posing up a storm in a killer gown on Tuesday, and she has never looked better.

Taking to her Instagram account, the honey-blonde bombshell channelled Victoria Beckham, posing with one flawlessly tanned leg high in the sky whilst lounging against the Dubai skyline.

On her body, a hot pink halterneck dress featured a daringly plunging neckline. Amanda's legs were never-ending, highlighted by a high-rise leg line and cascading skirt.

Captioning the post, Amanda penned: "What an incredible wkd launching @revivecollagen with the wonderful @samanthafaiers. I’m wearing a gown from @endless.uae #sustainable [pink love heart emojis]."

Completing her look, Amanda added a pair of rose gold strappy stilettos.

As for her hair and makeup, the mum-of-two opted for immaculate curls, fluttery false lashes, and a slick of pink lipstick.

Friends couldn't wait to weigh in on Amanda's stunning look. TOWIE star Sam Faiers, who was with Amanda on the trip, replied, writing: "You’re the best! Always laughing with you!" alongside a flame emoji.

Meanwhile, Louise Redknapp commented with three flame emojis.

Other snaps saw Amanda posing with Sam whilst aboard a glamorous yacht. Sam looked gorgeous, wearing a billowing white dress accessorised with tumbling pearls.

For their outing, Amanda slipped on a pair of chic sunglasses to battle the beating rays.

© Instagram Amanda shared this photo of her daughter, Lexi, as she turned 19

When she isn't posing up a storm on lavish trips, Amanda is at home at her sprawling countryside mansion in Surrey, where she lives with her husband, Chris Hughes, and her two daughters, Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13.

Last month, Lexi celebrated her 19th birthday, and fans couldn't get over just how much she looks like her glamorous mum.

One fan commented: "Omg, where's that time gone? Looking gorgeous like her mum xxxx." Meanwhile, a second added: "Happy birthday! Amanda, she's your double."