Amanda Holden's model daughter Lexi turns 19 and fans can't believe their eyes

Amanda Holden was one proud mum over the weekend.

The Britain's Got Talent judge and her family stepped out for a fabulous meal to celebrate her and husband Chris Hughes' eldest daughter, Lexi, turning 19 and fans were left in disbelief.

The Heart Radio broadcaster shared a stunning photograph of her model daughter posing alongside a brilliantly creative and funny cake of a partying Barbie doll.

© Instagram Amanda shared this photo of her daughter, Lexi, on her birthday

Not only were her fans in shock that Amanda's daughter was turning 19, but also how much grown-up Lexi was a dead ringer for her super glam mum.

One person wrote: "Happy birthday Lexi Cannot believe you're 19 xxx." Another said: "Omg where's that time gone. Looking gorgeous like her mum xxxx."

A third wrote: "Happy birthday! Amanda she's your double," as another kindly said: "She is turning into an amazing and beautiful young lady."

Lexi was also surrounded by friends at the meal celebrating her big day. Amanda also shared more about the special evening on her Instagram Stories, with one video showing Lexi being serenaded by her family, friends, and staff at the restaurant as they sang 'Happy Birthday'.

© Instagram Amanda's daughter Lexi celebrates her 19th birthday

Amanda's daughters, Lexi and Hollie, are mini-mes of the TV star and both share a birthday in January.

Later this week, Amanda's youngest Hollie will have a milestone birthday as she will be turning 13.

© Getty Images Amanda's youngest will turn 13 this week

Amanda Holden's family life with husband and glam daughters

The 53-year-old shares her girls with her husband, Chris, who she married in 2008.

The couple recently celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary and to mark the romantic occasion, Amanda shared a stunning photograph from their big day.

© Instagram Amanda shared a sweet throwback picture to commemorate the special day

In the photo, Chris and Amanda had moments before exchanged vows and were walking out of their ceremony hand in hand. The TV star was wearing a gorgeous ivory gown adorned with lace and carrying a beautiful bouquet full of white roses.

Chris opted for a sleep all-black tuxedo, perfect for a winter wedding, and their venue was decorated beautifully with frosted foliage and flowers.

© Instagram The Hughes family

Amanda said in the caption: "16 years ago today I married the love of my life. 21 years together and I still fancy the pants of [sic] him."

Speaking to HELLO! about her marriage in 2019, Amanda revealed: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness.

"We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."shu

She added: "He's a proper bloke who looks after me. I'm a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship."

© Getty Images Amanda Holden and husband Chris Hughes married in 2008

The family of four reside in an enormous home in Surrey said to be worth more than £7 million though this year Lexi left home for the first time to study at university.

Not only is Amanda and Chris' eldest daughter working hard at her studies, but she's also dipping her toes into the modelling world and is signed with famed agency, Storm Models in London.