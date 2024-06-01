Amanda Holden soaks up the sun in tiny white string bikini

If Amanda Holden had a uniform it would no doubt be comprised of only glamorous red carpet gowns and fabulous bikinis, and on Friday, the BGT judge looked sensational as she slipped into another beach-ready two-piece.

Captured lying back on the sand in a bright white set, the mother-of-two was the personification of summer and looked flawless as she bared her ultra-toned abs in a beautiful shot from her latest campaign with Lipsy London.

Alongside the image were the words: "POV: Your annual leave got approved, your flights are booked, and now there’s just one thing left to do... upgrade your swim-drobe. @noholdenback."

Amanda paired the string bikini with a chic white maxi skirt and slipped on a pair of ultra-glamorous oversized sunglasses as she looked into the distance. Around her neck, Amanda added her signature Van Kleef and Arpels lucky charm pendant in ivory.

While most of her face was obscured by her black sunnies, fans did get a subtle glimpse of Amanda's makeup look that featured a slick of elegant nude lipstick.

A second snap in the update saw the 53-year-old swap her all-white beach ensemble for a tropical-inspired one-piece that featured daring cut-outs at the waist. The black and beige number also had a plunging V-neckline enhancing the star's incredible physique.

This time, Amanda swept her honey-blonde tresses back in her hands revealing a pair of subtle gold earrings as she looked toward the sun against the picture-perfect beach backdrop.

The update came just hours after Amanda was seen sporting a different type of two-piece on Britain's Got Talent.

© Instagram The TV star looked regal

For the occasion, Amanda wore a resplendent silver crop top adorned with hundreds of sparkles. The statement top featured long sleeves and was paired with a thigh-skimming white skirt. Both pieces were from Khaled & Marwan, a haute couture fashion house based in Lebanon.

As for her hair, Amanda switched up her usual Hollywood-glamour-inspired dos for an on-trend Gen-Z look, slicking up her golden locks into a spikey bun on top of her head.

© Instagram Amanda also shared a smiling close-up

Her makeup for the evening was every inch as dramatic as her stunning ensemble and featured big fluttery false eyelashes dark smokey eyeshadow both on her eyelids and under her eyes, as well as warm bronzer and nude lipstick - a winning combination.

"Shine bright like a diamond [diamond emoji] @bgt," Amanda penned alongside a string of photos of her look.

"Absolutely stunning," one fan penned. A second added: "Wow!! You look sensational," and we certainly agree!