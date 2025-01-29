Amanda Holden makes big announcement as she takes on 'thrilling' new job

Beloved presenter Amanda Holden is making an exciting new venture, as it has been announced that she will be hosting a brand new quiz show for BBC One called The Inner Circle.

The game show, which is currently in production in Glasgow, will involve a series of rounds designed to test contestants' general knowledge and strategic thinking.

Amanda, 53, said: "I'm so excited to be part of this thrilling new quiz that challenges contestants and entertains viewers in equal measure.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to bring something fresh and fabulous to weekday afternoons and Saturday night TV, and I can't wait to see the audience reactions."

There will be 25 episodes of the series, as well as six celebrity specials in which famous faces join members of the public in a bid to win the cash prize. The regular episodes will air during the week, while celebrity specials are set for Saturdays in the teatime slot.

© Getty Images Amanda will host BBC One's new quiz show, currently in production in Glasgow

Rob Unsworth, head of BBC daytime and early peak, and Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, released a statement saying: "We're delighted to be joining forces to bring viewers a gripping new quiz that, for the first time, they'll be able to play along with not only during the week, but on a Saturday teatime too.

"Getting the answers right on this show is only half the battle – contestants also need to decide who they trust enough to keep in the game, all under the watchful eye of the brilliantly mischievous Amanda Holden."

Further broadcast details for The Inner Circle will be announced in due course.

Amanda Holden's model daughter

The news comes just days after the Britain's Got Talent judge's daughter, Lexi, turned 19.

Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes took the family out for a fabulous meal to celebrate their eldest daughter's birthday.

The beloved broadcaster shared a stunning photograph of Lexi on Instagram, posing alongside a cake of a partying Barbie doll.

Fans were quick to fill the comments with birthday wishes, surprised at how quickly she's grown up and how identical to her mother she's grown to be.

© Instagram Amanda shared photos of the family on Instagram over Christmas

Over Christmas, Amanda also shared some family photos, where her lookalike model daughter towers over her.

In the heartwarming snaps posted to Instagram, Amanda, her mother Judith and Lexi posed together in front of their twinkling Christmas tree.

Lexi, who is signed with Storm, made her catwalk debut during London Fashion Week last September.